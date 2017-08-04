Entertainment
Search
Electric CarsGermany’s Answer to Tesla’s Gigafactory Is on Its Way
APTOPIX Tesla Gigafactory
BoeingA Boeing Dreamliner Drew an Enormous Outline of Itself Above the U.S.
A 787 Dreamliner passenger jet lands dur
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
WMPWThe World’s Most Powerful Women: August 4
Online Streaming Services
Netflix logo on a TV on April 18, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.  Thomas Trutschel—Photothek/Getty Images
Netflix

Netflix Announces its First Chinese Language Original Series Bardo

Joseph Hincks
4:55 AM ET

Netflix (nflx) has just announced its first Chinese-language original series from Taiwan: a supernatural jailbreak thriller called Bardo.

In a press release Friday, the streaming platform announced a collaboration with Taiwan-based director Sam Qua on the series. Bardo's eight episodes will track the journey of Ah Quan, a "good man" who after descending into crime finds himself awaiting execution on death row.

Taiwanese aboriginal mysticism is woven through Ah Quan's attempt to breakout of jail and protect his family, in a quest that "originates from current issues in modern society regarding real-life prisoners on death row," according to Qua. "The series addresses the beliefs these prisoners have regarding their own freedom," he said in the release.

“A supernatural premise, a production team that’s created regional hits, and an up and coming director who’s received international acclaim—all of this has Netflix excited about Bardo,” said Erik Barmack, vice president of international original series at Netflix.

For more on Netflix, watch Fortune's video:

Netflix, which now has a membership base of 104 million people in over 190 countries, has long struggled to break the lucrative Chinese market. However an April licensing deal with the video streaming platform iQIYI, a subsidiary of Chinese search engine Baidu, finally opened a path past the country's regulators.

Bardo will be available to all Netflix subscribers around the world.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE