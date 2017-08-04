Entertainment
Search
Dow JonesDow 22,000 and July Jobs Report: Encouraging, but Investors Should Still Be Cautious
Employers Post Most Job Openings In Four Years In June
BankingIs Dodd-Frank Crippling Banks or Saving Them?
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-SIGNING
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
YouTubeKarate Kid Sequel Coming to YouTube Red
KARATKID-CTIT-126
time management

All the Things You Could Do in the Time It Would Take to Catch Up on ‘Game of Thrones’

Laura Entis
10:51 AM ET

Game of Thrones casts a long shadow. But despite what Twitter would have you believe, not everyone watches. For those of us outside the loop, polite small talk is often a disorienting minefield, littered with references to dragons, winter, and something called a Hodor.

To make sense of the madness, it can be tempting to jump on the bandwagon. Until you consider the time commitment: watching Game of Thrones from the first episode to the most recent would require 58.42 hours (around 2.4 days) of straight screen time.

If you still feel your resolve slipping, here’s a partial list of stuff you could do instead.

• Fly from New York to San Francisco and back five times

Watch Titanic 17 times

• Bake 114 batches of chocolate muffins

• Walk from Seattle to Vancouver, Canada

• Read the entire Twilight series + Don Quixote

• Get half way towards becoming card counting pro

• Knit a bunch of scarves

• Work your way through eighteen 11-course meals at Eleven Madison Park

Hike up and down Mount Fuji five times

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE