All the Things You Could Do in the Time It Would Take to Catch Up on ‘Game of Thrones’

Game of Thrones casts a long shadow. But despite what Twitter would have you believe, not everyone watches. For those of us outside the loop, polite small talk is often a disorienting minefield, littered with references to dragons, winter, and something called a Hodor.

To make sense of the madness, it can be tempting to jump on the bandwagon. Until you consider the time commitment : watching Game of Thrones from the first episode to the most recent would require 58.42 hours (around 2.4 days) of straight screen time.

If you still feel your resolve slipping, here’s a partial list of stuff you could do instead.

• Fly from New York to San Francisco and back five times

• Watch Titanic 17 times

• Bake 114 batches of chocolate muffins

• Walk from Seattle to Vancouver, Canada

• Read the entire Twilight series + Don Quixote

• Get half way towards becoming card counting pro

• Knit a bunch of scarves

• Work your way through eighteen 11-course meals at Eleven Madison Park

• Hike up and down Mount Fuji five times