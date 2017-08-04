Former Top Aide Agrees to Testify Against Israel’s Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - MAY 22: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a welcoming speach during an official welcoming ceremony on US Presidents Trump arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport on May 22, 2017 near Tel Aviv, Israel. This will be Trump's first visit as President to the region, and his itinerary will include meetings with the Palestinian and Israeli leaders. (Photo by Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images)

A former close aide to Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to testify against the Israeli prime minister, a key break in investigations that Israeli police acknowledged publicly for the first time involve suspicion of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

The police disclosure was made in a court-issued gag order prohibiting news media from reporting details of negotiations with Ari Harow, Netanyahu’s former chief of staff. Harow has agreed to serve as a state witness against the prime minister, police confirmed Friday while reiterating the gag order. Netanyahu’s office did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Harow’s agreement.

Police investigators have questioned Netanyahu several times at his residence, and have also spoken to some of the prime minister’s friends and associates, including billionaires Sheldon Adelson, chairman and majority owner of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Arnon Milchan, the Hollywood producer of films such as “Fight Club” and “The Big Short.”

Details of the investigations have been regularly leaked to Israeli media, but the court order was the first time the possible charges were made public by the police. Police sent a copy of the document in a message to reporters’ mobile phones.

One of the cases involves suspicions that Netanyahu, 67, received gifts including expensive cigars and champagne from wealthy businessmen, according to Channel 2 and other Israeli media. In a second case, Netanyahu is suspected of conspiring with the owner of Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper to undermine a competing free daily backed by Adelson, according to Channel 2.

Investigators also are looking into suspicions that Netanyahu associates improperly profited from Israel’s purchase of nuclear submarines from Germany’s ThyssenKrupp AG in a deal worth more than $1.5 billion, although Netanyahu himself isn’t a suspect in that case. Harow is being investigated in a separate case about his personal business dealings.

Netanyahu, Israel’s second-longest serving prime minister, denies all wrongdoing and says the investigations are a witch hunt set off by political opponents. His office declined to comment on the police disclosures in Thursday’s gag order.