Five Breaking News Haikus

On Point

Deloitte opens up a debate on employee resource groups

Deloitte recently announced a plan to disband its ERGs and find ways to include white male leadership in diversity initiatives. They might be on to something, suggests Avivah Wittenberg-Cox, CEO of 20-first, a gender consulting firm. When employee groups first started in the 1970s, they were based in part on a flawed assumption, “that the ERGs’ unspoken purpose was to help out-groups figure out how to assimilate, and assimilation was a prerequisite for promotion,” she says. “[T]he reality was that few of these networks were properly funded, their leaders were usually doing all the work in their spare time, and the visibility they gained from running an ERG didn’t necessarily serve them well in getting a promotion to a big operational role in the business.”

HBR

EA Sports to include every WNBA team and player in NBA Live 18

Well here’s some good news, sports fans. It looks like the outstanding athletes of the WNBA are being recognized for their multi-platform appeal in an update to the franchise expected later this year. "We are delighted to collaborate and make history with EA as NBA LIVE 18 becomes the first video game to feature the WNBA's full roster of teams and players," said WNBA President Lisa Borders. This isn’t the first time EA Sports has pulled a power move for inclusion. Two years ago, they added twelve women's “soccer” teams to the biggest football video game on the market. (Thanks to raceAhead fave @emarvelous for the tip.)

New York Daily News

St. Louis chapter wants national NAACP to reverse its travel advisory

In June, the NAACP issued a strongly worded advisory in response to recent legislation signed into law that makes it more difficult for Missouri residents to sue for housing or employment discrimination. "Individuals traveling in the state are advised to travel with extreme CAUTION," the advisory warns. "Race, gender and color based crimes have a long history in Missouri." The local chapter also disavows the legislation, but is concerned that the advisory will negatively impact the very people the organization is chartered to support."The people hurt by the travel advisory are the members of our NAACP community who work across our state in hospitality industry jobs and who have played no role in this legislation," St. Louis County NAACP President Esther Haywood said in the statement.

CNN

Were there black folks in Roman-era Britain?

Some notable historians and philosophers engaged in a particularly sharp-elbowed online debate this week, prompted by a cartoon. Specifically, the re-release of an old BBC cartoon-documentary about ancient Britain that depicted a fictional Roman Britain family with a black father heading a mixed race family. Cue the drama. The fighting began when Infowars editor, Paul Joseph Watson, tweeted, “Thank God the BBC is portraying Roman Britain as ethnically diverse. I mean, who cares about historical accuracy, right?” The tweet prompted a "well, actually..." rebuttal from Cambridge classicist Mary Beard, then a refutation of the rebuttal by philosopher Nassim Nicholas Taleb, followed by some big talk from the peanut gallery about DNA and some name calling. It’s probably still going on. Click below for the story and cartoon, the Twitter thread is here.

Blavity