CEO Daily: Friday, 4th August

Top News

• Mueller Ramps up Investigation

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has asked for a grand jury to be impaneled to help his investigation into alleged links between the Trump election campaign, The Wall Street Journal reported. It cited legal experts as saying the move was evidence of a “long-term, large-scale series of prosecutions being contemplated.” The WSJ also noted that Greg Andres, formerly head of the U.S. Attorney’s office in Brooklyn, had joined Mueller’s team from blue-blood law firm Davis, Polk & Wardwell. Separately, Congress moved to protect Mueller’s independence, by introducing a bill (with bipartisan support) that would give Mueller the tight to challenge any attempt by the President to remove him. Fortune

• Trump Helps Bring Toyota and Mazda Together

Toyota and Mazda said they will spend $1.6 billion on a new assembly plant in the U.S.. Scheduled to open in 2021 and employ 4,000 people, the plant will build crossover SUVs for Mazda and Corolla sedans for Toyota. The latter part of that is interesting because Toyota had previously planned to build the new Corolla in Baja, Mexico, until the idea was publicly attacked by President Trump. The new plant is part of a broader strategic partnership that will also see the two Japanese companies cooperate in developing electric vehicles. Toyota is taking a 5% stake in Mazda in the process, while Mazda will take a 0.25% stake in Toyota. Separately, Toyota followed Honda in raising its profit forecast for the year, reflecting a decline in the yen. Reuters

• McCoy Runs out of Road at Avon

Avon said CEO Sheri McCoy will leave in March, having failed to turn round a catastrophic decline in the once-dominant direct seller of cosmetics. The company has lost nearly 90% of its value since it rejected a $10.7 billion bid from Coty five years ago, and it another 10% yesterday alone. Fortune ’s Phil Wahba traces the company’s downward spiral under McCoy – a tale of missed opportunities and misguided attachment to traditional markets and business models. Fortune

• Alibaba, Kering Kiss and Make up

Alibaba chalked up a win in its campaign to escape the stigma of being a marketplace for fakes. Kering, the French-based group behind Gucci and Yves Saint-Laurent, said it would withdraw a 2015 lawsuit that alleged Alibaba had knowingly let fake goods be sold on it Taobao marketplace. Alibaba remains on the USTR’s list of ‘notorious’ markets for fakes, however. And the recent rumors of U.S. trade measures against China have cast increasing doubt on the proposed takeover of payments services MoneyGram by Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial. MoneyGram’s shares are now trading 12% below Ant Financial’s offer, reflecting fears that the U.S. will block the deal. NYT