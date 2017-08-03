MPW
"The Emoji Movie" Special Screening
Sofia Vergara attends "The Emoji Movie" special screening at NYIT Auditorium on Broadway on July 23, 2017 in New York City.  Roy Rochlin—FilmMagic/Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

Sofia Vergara Wants You to Buy an Underwear Subscription—For a Good Cause

Natasha Bach
7:53 AM ET

Sofia Vergara, the highest paid female actor on TV and recent cover girl of Women’s Health, wants you to buy underwear—for a cause.

The Colombian actress has launched a subscription-based underwear company, called EBY, short for Empowered By You. The service will deliver underwear to subscribers monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly.

That’s not all. Ten percent of sales will go to Seven Bar Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Vergara’s business partner Renata Black. The foundation provides underprivileged women with microloans to start or grow their own business. By subscribing to EBY—“by putting on seamless underwear every morning," as Vergara puts it—women are making a “conscious choice” to empower other women, the actress told Forbes.

Founded in 2005, Seven Bar Foundation’s mission is to “provide women with loans that enable them to start or grow their own small businesses, breaking the cycle of poverty for their children via microfinance,” according to its website. Black launched it after studying under Nobel Prize winning microfinance pioneer Mohammed Yunus.

Vergara, who was TV's best paid actress in 2016 with earnings of $43 million, calls EBY the “perfect combination,” telling TechCrunch that “women can do it all now."

"[T]his is the perfect example of spending money to treat yourself while helping other women," she said.

