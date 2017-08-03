Ever wondered what a $1,200 smartphone with a “holographic” display would look like?

No, we haven’t either. But high-end professional camera company RED is doing just that. The company that is best known for creating the cameras that are used to film blockbusters like “The Martian” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” announced in July that they were developing a smartphone called the Hydrogen One .

Until recently, there was not much information available about the smartphone, other than the fact that it comes with a price tag of $1,195 and has such features as a “holographic multi-view”. It runs on the Android operating system.

On Wednesday, YouTube tech reviewer Marques Brownlee posted a video of a non-functional prototype of the phone, finally giving us a closer look at the much-hyped smartphone.

Brownlee revealed a number of characteristics about the phone in his video. The Hydrogen One is larger than an iPhone 7 Plus and with the modular camera unit (a feature which allows the user to snap on lenses to increase the image quality), the phone appeared to be quite bulky.

Other features include a power button that doubles as a fingerprint reader, a dedicated video record button, and speakers at the top and bottom. The phone can be fully integrated into the RED camera program and used to operate the Epic, Scarlet, and Weapon camera systems.

The “holographic” display technology, the component that has stirred up the most excitement, was not shown on camera, though Brownlee was given an early demo of how the technology would work. While not yet fully functional, he claimed to be impressed by the 4-view content.

The Hydrogen One is due to ship in early 2018 and is available for pre-order.