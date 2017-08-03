Leadership
Search
autosThe Auto Industry Is Having a Really Terrible Year
When Trump's Taunts Cowed Ford, This Mexico Town Paid the Price
Dish NetworkDish Continues to Lose Subscribers in the Wake of Cord Cutters
A Dish Network satellite.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TravelWyndham Will Spin Off Its Hotel Unit Into a New Publicly Traded Company
The Wyndham Grand Chicago Riverfront Hotel in downtown Chicago, IL on Thursday July 27, 2017. Photographer: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg *** Local Caption ***
FDA Examines Menthol Cigarettes, With Possible Ban In Sight
Menthol cigarettes for sale at a convenience store. Photograph by Joe Raedle — Getty Images
Smoking

Maine Becomes Fourth State to Raise Smoking Age to 21

Chris Morris
10:19 AM ET

Over the strenuous objections of the governor, Maine has become the fourth U.S. state to raise the legal smoking age to 21. The state's House and Senate voted Wednesday to override a veto from Gov. Paul LePage.

Opponents of the bill had raised concerns that raising the age from 18 would create a black market for cigarettes, that could lead to drug abuse.

“We will see cigarettes becoming a product of the black market, sold by black market drug dealers who are selling more than just cigarettes and attracting new clients to their harder products,” said Republican state Sen. Eric Brakey.

The governor's objections were more centered on restricting the rights of adults and the impact on the state's grocery and convenience stores.

Related

"The Emoji Movie" Special Screening
Most Powerful WomenSofia Vergara Wants You to Buy an Underwear Subscription—For a Good Cause
Most Powerful Women
Sofia Vergara Wants You to Buy an Underwear Subscription—For a Good Cause

The bill, which goes into effect July 1, 2018, will see Maine join Hawaii, California and New Jersey in requiring buyers of tobacco products to be 21. Over 250 cities and localities throughout the country have similar laws on the books, including Chicago, Boston and San Francisco.

Teen smoking has been a rising source of concern among healthcare officials. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5.6 million of today’s Americans younger than 18 will die early from a smoking-related illness unless changes are made to the current smoking rate. That works out to roughly 1 of every 13 Americans aged 17 years or younger.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE