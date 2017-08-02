The World’s Most Powerful Women: August 2

What's keeping women out of the C-Suite? It could be the attitudes of men.
That's one take-away from a new Rockefeller Foundation survey. Sixty-five percent of its respondents said the attitudes of men in top leadership roles are a barrier for female leadership. Women are especially convinced that male attitudes are prohibitive; 90% said they get in the way of women's professional progress (49% of men said this was true).
Laura Gordon, a managing director at the Rockefeller Foundation who worked on the survey, said the findings aren't intended to blame men, per se. Indeed, that would not be productive. But, as The Huffington Post's Emily Peck points out, the results do underscore the need to engage men—holders of a disproportionate share of corporate leadership roles—in the battle for equality, rather than relying solely on initiatives that seek to change women's negotiating tactics or enhance women's business networks.
The finding is as good a reason as any to shake up current gender diversity efforts since the status quo certainly isn't instilling much confidence. The same survey found that one in four Americans believe humans will master time travel before women reach parity in the corner office.
EUROPE/MIDDLE EAST/AFRICA
Now we're cookin'
When the smash hit Great British Bake Off left the BBC for Channel 4, judge Mary Berry didn't go with it. But now she's found a new kitchen. Berry will return as a judge on a new BBC program called Britain's Best Cook, which will feature 10 contestants cooking “the most perfect version of dishes that define modern British home cooking, as well as create their special take on well-loved classics," according to the network.
Mixed messages
U.K. Home Secretary Amber Rudd took fire yesterday for writing that "real people" don't need end-to-end encryption. The feature is certainly controversial with law enforcement and its advocates—like Rudd—often arguing that it impedes their capability to sniff out and respond to threats. But privacy advocates support it and say Rudd's comments are "dangerous and misleading" since encryption is useful to everyday users, ensuring that their messages or data aren't read by anyone other than the intended recipient.
Learning in Lebanon
Actor George Clooney and wife Amal, an international human rights lawyer, have announced a $2.25 million partnership between their Clooney Foundation for Justice and UNICEF—with funding from Google.org and HP—to help seven public schools in Lebanon serve nearly 3,000 Syrian refugees who are currently not in school. The couple says the effort is aimed at ensuring Syrian refugee children don't become a lost generation due to the nation's civil unrest.
THE AMERICAS
Out of control
The New Yorker examines just how hard it is for American women to obtain birth control pills despite research that says oral contraceptives are safe enough to be sold over the counter.
Boom times
Older American women are working more than ever. By 2024, the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that there will be twice as many women over 55 in the labor force as women ages 16 to 24. A few factors account for this: baby boomers are less likely to retire than previous generations and average lifespans have risen.
Hoop dreams
Pop star Beyonce is reportedly interested in buying a piece of the NBA's Houston Rockets franchise. Her hometown basketball team is up for sale and could be priced at more than $2 billion. Basketball is already a family business. Beyonce’s husband, Jay-Z, once held a less than 1% stake in the Brooklyn Nets.
ASIA-PACIFIC
On-campus crisis
A landmark survey by the Human Rights Commission found that one in 10 female university students in Australia has been sexually assaulted; just 9% of those women have reported the incident to the university, underscoring a lack of resources and support on campuses. The report urges universities to establish specialist sexual assault services for students. The president of the National Union of Students, Sophie Johnston, called that action “long overdue” and decried the years of nonexistent sexual assault policy that “deterred so many people from speaking out.”
What's in store
Nearly two decades after her first store first opened in India, fashion designer Anita Dongre—who's dressed the likes of Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor—has opened her first brick-and-mortar location in the U.S. in Manhattan. Dongre decided to finally enter the U.S. market after the Duchess of Cambridge wore one of her designs and Dongre's website was inundated with orders from America.
Freezing them out
It's illegal in China for unmarried women to freeze their eggs, so some women are seeking treatment overseas. This BBC story follows the journey of a 31-year-old woman from Beijing who's banked more than 30 of her eggs in Los Angeles.
IN BRIEF
Megyn Kelly's fall primetime show ends two episodes early
Hong Kong's gender pay gap is double Singapore's, half Korea's
South Vietnam’s ‘Daredevil Girls’
The hardest part of getting my tubes tied was making doctors take me seriously
PARTING WORDS
"Delivering other peoples' babies is something I do every day. And I'm more comfortable with delivering someone else's baby than my own, for sure."
—Amanda Hess, a doctor in Kentucky, who delivered a patient's baby moments before having a baby herself.