Tech
Search
Video GamesGrand Theft Auto V’s Popularity Should Be Declining. It’s Not, Says Take-Two CEO
Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take Two Interactive
SquareSquare Revenue Beats Estimates on Higher Transactions
Square Inc. Begins Trading On The NYSE Following IPO
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
HBOHBO to Employees After Massive Hack: Your Emails Are Safe… We Think
Copies of Take-Two Interactive's "Grand Theft Auto V" for the Microsoft's Xbox 360 game system sit on display for sale at a GameStop Corp. store in Peru, Illinois, U.S. Photograph by Daniel Acker—Bloomberg via Getty Images
take two

‘Grand Theft Auto’ Maker Take-Two Raises Revenue Forecast

Reuters
4:23 PM ET

Videogame publisher Take-Two Interactive Software raised its full-year adjusted revenue forecast above analysts' estimates on Wednesday, driven by the continued success of its popular Grand Theft Auto game.

The company now expects adjusted revenue at between $1.65 billion and $1.75 billion in the year ending March 31, compared with its previous forecast of $1.42 billion to $1.52 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $1.54 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In May, the company delayed the launch of its highly anticipated Western action-adventure Red Dead videogame to spring 2018 from fall 2017, which hurt its initial full-year forecast.

Take-Two said on Wednesday that both Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online continued to outperform its expectations during the first quarter.

Grand Theft Auto V, which was launched in September 2013, was still No. 3 on market research firm NPD's June list for top-selling games in the United States.

The company's next releases are NBA 2K18 on Sept. 19, and WWE 2K18 in October.

Take-Two forecast current-quarter adjusted revenue of $465 million to $515 million, compared with the average analyst estimate of $441.7 million.

Sales from the high-margin digital business rose 55.9% to $268.2 million in the first quarter, as more players switch to downloading games rather than buying physical game discs.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Take-Two said net revenue rose 34.2% to $418.2 million in the quarter ended June 30.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported net revenue of $348.3 million for the quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of $281.4 million.

Take-Two reported net income of $60.3 million, or 56 cents per share, compared with a loss of $38.6 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE