Energy
Search
SquareSquare Revenue Beats Estimates on Higher Transactions
Square Inc. Begins Trading On The NYSE Following IPO
HBOHBO to Employees After Massive Hack: Your Emails Are Safe… We Think
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TeslaTesla Grows Revenue but Run of Massive Losses Continues
People are seen in an Ikea shop in a mall in Rome
People are seen in an Ikea shop in a mall in Rome, Italy, May 19, 2017.  Max Rossi — Reuters
IKEA

Ikea Just Pushed Into Tesla’s Turf

Kirsten Korosec
4:50 PM ET

Ikea has installed tens of thousands of solar panels on their buildings throughout the world. Now, they're trying to bring that same solar power to its retail customers.

The global furniture retailer is launching a new solar battery storage product that will be available to UK consumers, a move that puts it in competition with Tesla.

Ikea has partnered with solar firm Solarcentury on this solar-battery product. The battery is designed to work with existing solar panels or with a new combined solar and battery storage system, Ikea said Wednesday. The aim is to help consumers use more of the power generated by rooftop solar panels.

Prices the battery storage from Ikea and Solarcentury start at £3000, or about $3,970.

Rooftop solar systems convert energy from the sun and turn into power that can be used to operate all the appliances, lights, and other gadgets found in homes and business. But unless there is a way to store that generated power, it can only be used while the sun is shining. An average solar home in the UK will typically consume around 40% of all the solar electricity generated, or even less if they are regularly out during the day, according to Ikea

A combined solar and battery system would allow a customer to tap into that power anytime. It is a product that Ikea says will push an average home's solar consumption from 40% to 80%. The result would be electricity bills cut by up to 70%, according to Ikea.

The Ikea product does appear to compete with Tesla, which sells Powerwall, a battery it designed for homes that store the energy generated by solar panels. Tesla, which acquired SolarCity last year, also sells solar panels and has developed solar roof tiles, which customers can now order.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE