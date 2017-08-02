National Ice Cream Sandwich Day is Here! Cool Off With These Sweet Deals

Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day! August brings the heat, but you can still cool off with an icy sweet treat.

Here are the best deals to celebrate this cool holiday:

Hood

If you live in Boston, you’re in luck. The Hood food truck is setting up shop at City Hall Plaza to give out free ice cream sandwiches. The classic vanilla flavor and a limited-edition coffee cookies 'n' cream sandwich will be available from noon to 4 p.m.

Brusters

How about combining two of America’s favorite treats? Ice cream and Oreos. The store is keeping its most popular Oreo ice cream sandwiches on site for purchase but if you’re willing to wait three days, you can order your own custom ice cream sandwich in any flavor you want. A six pack of ice cream sandwiches cost $10.95. (Check a store near you to see if the deal is available.)

Insomnia Cookies

The cookie store famous for nighttime deliveries is running a $5 off any $25 purchase, including "cookiewiches." Use the code Sweet5 to get that ice cream sandwich for a little cheaper.

Cold Stone Creamery

Four-pack ice cream sandwiches for $15.99 are ready for pickup at this popular chain. Pick your premium ice cream flavor and a mix-in to create the perfect dessert sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies. (Make sure to check to see if a location near you is participating in the promotion.)

Tipsy Scoop

If you want to treat yourself on hump day and you’re in New York City, try a boozy ice cream sandwich pack. Sixty dollars may seem a bit pricy—it's New York after all—but the pack comes with six chocolate chip cookie Frangelico Affogato ice cream sandwiches and six rainbow sprinkle cookie Cake Batter Vodka Martini ice cream sandwiches.

Baskin-Robbins

You can get a Baskin-Robbins $1.99 single scoop warm cookie ice cream sandwich using a coupon from the Baskin-Robbins mobile app from August 2nd to 6th, according to Market Insider. Choose your choice of cookie, which will be warmed to order, and a favorite ice cream flavor. You can even add toppings such as rainbow sprinkles or chopped almonds.