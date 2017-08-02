Retail
Search
FoodNational Ice Cream Sandwich Day is Here! Cool Off With These Sweet Deals
Ice Cream Sandwich
TwitterTwitter Tells SEC Why it Doesn’t Disclose This Key Data to Investors
Trading On The Floor Of The NYSE As Foreign Investors Return To U.S. Stocks
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BusinessBillionaire Samsung Heir Denies Bribery Charges
SKorea Park Trial
MixBin cases
Image: US Consumer Product Safety Commission / TIME
Recall

Glitter iPhone Case Recalled After Causing Burns and Permanent Scarring

Lisa Marie Segarra
11:35 AM ET

It's not quite an exploding phone, but the liquid in a glitter iPhone case could burn you.

The manufacturer of a sparkly iPhone case issued a recall for about 275,000 iPhone cases for the 6, 6s and 7 models after reports that the glitter liquid would leak and cause burns and skin irritation, according to a Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) released Wednesday.

The cases were sold throughout the United States, Mexico and Canada by retailers like Amazon, Henri Bendel, MixBin, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch and Victoria’s Secret for close to two years. The cases sold for between $15 to $65.

The cases were manufactured in China by Mixbin, a company that makes various other phone and tech products. They featured glitter that moved around in liquid, and there have already been 24 cases reported of the liquid leaking and burning skin, accord to the CPSC. One person said they suffered permanent scarring from a chemical burn and another said they had chemical burns and swelling along their leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands.

Customers who bought one of the cases should stop using it immediately and contact MixBin for a full refund. The cases came in various styles, some of which are featured on the CPSC's website. MixBin also has photos of the products sorted by where they were sold posted on their website.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE