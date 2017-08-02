Autos
Search
RetailYoox Net-a-Porter Earnings Beat Estimates Thanks to Smartphones
Mr Porter Fifth Birthday Celebration
On LeadingMeet the First Outsider to Hold the Target CEO Position
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
FinanceJPMorgan Didn’t Tell Investors About Billing Problems, Lawsuit Says
JPMorgan Chase &amp; Co. Bank Branch Ahead of Earnings Figures
BRRRM BRRRM

Ford’s New Mustang GT Is So Loud They Added a Mute Button

Kirsten Korosec
2:00 PM ET

Ford is silencing the signature roar of its new Mustang GT. But only if the owner wants to.

The automaker announced this week two new features on the 2018 Mustang GT that lets owners control the noise volume generated by vehicle's V8 engine.

The idea came from Steve von Foerster, the former head of vehicle engineering for Ford Motor Company, whose neighbor called the police after backing his loud Shelby GT350 Mustang out of the garage on an otherwise peaceful morning.

“I love the sound of the V8, but it can be loud, and you can’t annoy people like that in your neighborhood,” von Foerster, who now leads Ford’s user experience team in product development, said in a statement. “It sounds so cool, but I thought, ‘There has to be a way to give people more control over the engine’s sound.’”

Ford ended up developing a quiet start and quiet exhaust modes. Quiet start, which Ford engineers call "good neighbor mode" lets owners schedule the time of day when their 2018 Mustang GT's V8 engine will roar or be more muted. The quiet start-up times can be programmed in advance. For example, between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., drivers can scheduling their car to start in quiet mode, Ford says.

The quiet exhaust mode, which limits the volume of the V8 engine by closing valves to restrict the amount of noise made by the car, be used anytime while driving.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE