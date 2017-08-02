CEO Daily: Wednesday, 2nd August

Good morning.

Voltaire said that, while other states had an army, in Prussia, the army had a state. If he were alive today, he'd probably substitute the words "Germany" for "Prussia" and "auto sector" for "army." Some states own car companies, but in Germany, the car industry, to a large degree, owns the state.

And that's a problem for both the state and the sector right now.

Allegations last week that the big five of Daimler, BMW, VW, Audi and Porsche colluded for nearly 20 years, over an ever-wider range of issues, to the detriment of rivals and consumers, have rocked the industry and further damaged its image in the public. The most serious allegation is that the companies deliberately chose not to fit their diesel cars with the best exhaust-cleaning equipment but rather used smaller urea tanks that didn't take up as much trunk space. That in turn left illegal software as the only way to appear to be meeting U.S. and EU standards.

The allegations (if proven) explode an already threadbare defense that Dieselgate was the plot of a few over-matched and under-ethicked engineers. They transform it into an industry-wide conspiracy against global competition and against the global public. The existence of the collusive working groups was common knowledge to other departments, such as sales and marketing. An internal Audi memo explicitly refers to board-level intervention in the diesel issue, according to Der Spiegel, which broke the story.

The air is thick with legal jeopardy from antitrust regulators, rivals, suppliers, customers and, not least, shareholders.

But beyond the financial liabilities, the damage to the industry's reputation is immense. It promised clean cars and delivered dirty ones. It promised state-of-the-art and deliberately delivered something much worse.

It all adds up to a formidable headache for a government that has allowed itself to be captured by a sector accounting —directly and indirectly— for one in seven jobs in the country, that has lobbied aggressively on the industry's behalf from California to Brussels and Beijing, and that now has to face the consequences for being its dupe.

It also adds up to an immense opportunity for Tesla, Toyota, Nissan, Volvo and every other company that is making more sincere steps to provide a cleaner mobility future.

