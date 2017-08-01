MPW
Search
TechThis Is the Fastest-Growing Skill Demanded of Online Freelancers
Girl using VR glasses, lights around her
Didi ChuxingChina’s Didi Chuxing Takes a New Direction in Europe and Africa
Didi Chuxing cars
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MPWMove Over, Jay-Z. Beyoncé Wants to Buy Her Own Basketball Team
Utah Jazz v LA Clippers - Game Seven
Looking Forward

More Older Women Are Contributing to the U.S. Workforce Than Ever

Kate Samuelson
1:49 PM ET

Older women are contributing to the American workforce more than ever, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

BLS predicts that by 2024, almost one in 10 workers will be 65 or older, and half of them are expected to be female. BLS also predicts that there will be twice as many older female workers (aged 55 and over) as working women ages 16-24, Quartz reports. The labor force in total is forecast to grow to about 164 million people by 2024, including about 41 million people age 55 and over, and 13 million people age 65 and over.

The BLS data shows that the number of women age 65 and over contributing to the U.S. workforce has been steadily rising since the early 2000s. The number of working men age 65 and over is also on the rise, following a slight decline in the 1980s. BLS economist Teri Morisi told Quartz that baby boomers were a factor in the rise of older workers. "[Boomers are] living longer," she said, "so they need income to last throughout their lives."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE