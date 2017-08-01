Finance
The Internet Has Ideas for How Apple Can Spend Its Mountain of Cash

Alana Abramson
Aug 01, 2017

Apple announced its third-quarter earnings Tuesday, and the numbers were positive, to say the least.

The company's quarterly revenue was $45.4 billion, with growth across all product categories, said Apple CFO Luca Maestri. According to CNBC, the company's cash pile is a record $261.5 billion.

After the announcement was made, amazement at the number of cash ricocheted across social media, with many noting the different things that number could buy.

Vala Afshar, Chief Digital Evangelist at Salesforce, noted on Twitter that Apple could buy Uber, Tesla, Netflix, Airbnb, and Twitter — and still have $29 billion left over.

Others noted that Apple could buy Walmart (based on market capitalization), and of course, multiple sports teams.

