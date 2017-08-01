Tech
Fortune 500

Sprint Swings to a Quarterly Profit for the First Time in 3 Years

Reuters
8:20 AM ET

Sprint on Tuesday swung to a quarterly profit for the first time in three years as the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier slashed costs and added subscribers.

Shares (s) rose 3.3 percent to $8.24 in premarket trading.

Sprint said it cut expenses by about $370 million in the quarter and that it expects an additional $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion of year-over-year reductions in fiscal 2017.

The company, majority owned by Japan's SoftBank, said net income was $206 million, or five cents per share in the first quarter ended June 30, compared to a loss of $302 million, or eight cents per share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue was $8.16 billion, up from $8.01 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected a net loss of one cent per share on revenue of $8.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

Sprint added 88,000 subscribers who pay a monthly phone bill, the industry's most valuable customers, compared to 173,000 net additions in the year-earlier period.

Follow FORTUNE