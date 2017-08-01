Apple’s Shares Rise on Strong iPhone Sales

Apple reported a 7.2% rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, buoyed by better-than-expected sales of its iPhones ahead of the smartphone's 10th-anniversary edition launch later this year.

The company said iPhone sales rose 1.6% to 41.03 million in the third quarter ended July 1, above analysts' average estimate of 40.7 million units, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet StreetAccount. Apple sold 40.4 million iPhones a year earlier.

Apple's shares rose 4% in after-hours trading on Tuesday to $ 156.00.

Many customers wait for Apple to launch its new smartphones before deciding on upgrading or replacing their current devices, which usually results in iPhone demand tapering in the months before a release.

The company forecast total revenue of between $49 billion and $52 billion for the current quarter, while analysts on average were expecting $49.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analysts on average expect the company to sell 45.55 million iPhones in the current quarter, according to FactSet. Apple sold 45.51 million iPhones in the year-ago quarter.

Apple's fourth quarter generally includes first-weekend sales of the company's latest devices.

The company's net income rose to $8.72 billion, or $1.67 per share, in the three months ended July 1, from $7.80 billion, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $45.41 billion from $42.36 billion in the quarter, typically the company's weakest. Analysts on average had expected $44.89 billion.