Tech
Search
Deutsche BankDeutsche Bank Is Going to Keep a Lot of People in London, Come What May
European Banks To Announce 2013 Results
Skybridge CapitalAnthony Scaramucci’s White House Fall from Grace Won’t Impact His Hedge Fund Sale
US-POLITICS-PRESS BRIEFING
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
ChinaHow Some of China’s Plush Hotels Are Getting Around the ‘Great Firewall’
Beijing Hilton Doubletree hotel lobby
International Keynote Speakers Attend The Startup Fest Europe
Apple CEO Tim Cook Photo by Michel Porro/Getty Images
Apple

What I Wish Apple CEO Tim Cook Would Say

Verne Kopytoff
9:19 AM ET

(Adam Lashinsky is on vacation this week. Senior editor Verne Kopytoff is filling in today.)

Apple CEO Tim Cook will speak at length during his company’s quarterly earnings call with analysts today about the nuts of bolts of his company’s business. IPhone sales, rising App Store revenue, and the impact of foreign currency fluctuations will undoubtedly be on the agenda.

But just once, I’d like Cook to go off the script. I realize that he won’t—billions of dollars in Apple’s lofty market value depend on him staying positive and avoiding hot button topics. Still, many Apple followers would appreciate the candor (and the reassurance that some of their concerns are being addressed). If you’re reading Tim, here are a couple of ideas:

Innovation

Apple innovation has ebbed and flowed over the years. And currently, it’s in an ebb. Although still huge sellers, new iPhones don’t elicit the same buzz they once did because of their incremental improvements. Moreover, instead of leading the emerging category of home automation speakers like Amazon’s Echo, Apple is late, with its me-too HomePod still at least four months away. Acknowledge the lack of innovation, as tough as it may be. Then promise to do better.

Politics

You’ve been relatively outspoken against the White House’s immigration policies and the recent edict to bar transgender troops. But you can do more to advance social change (and not just related to President Trump, but also any future administrations). I know that you’re walking a fine line in that Apple wants to curry favor with policy makers from both parties to maintain existing tax breaks plus create some new ones. Just don’t be too cautious. Speak up.

Acquisitions

Apple (aapl) has mostly shied away from major acquisitions. (One exception is paying $3 billion for music headphone company Beats in 2014.) It may be time to reconsider. Buying would push Apple into new areas more quickly than it can on its own. Acknowledge that the company's cash on hand—nearly $257 billion, as of April—isn't doing much beyond funding investor dividends. Embrace some risk.

I'm sure you have some ideas about what Apple's CEO should say (but won't). Please, let me know.

Verne Kopytoff
@vkopytoff
verne.kopytoff@fortune.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE