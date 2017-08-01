Amazon Is Under Federal Investigation For Selling Goods to Iranian Embassy

Amazon is being investigated for delivering orders to an Iranian embassy , as well as to an individual who may have committed, threatened to commit or supported terrorism.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the online shopping giant processed and delivered thousands of dollars worth of orders of consumer products, including jewelry, home and kitchen appliances and musical instruments, to individuals and entities connected with Iran.

The filing states that Amazon sent products valued at approximately $24,700 to an Iranian embassy located in a country other than Iran, and products valued at approximately $300 "for an individual designated under Executive Order 13224 ." Executive Order 13224, introduced by former President George Bush on September 23, 2001, blocked the property of and prohibited transactions "With Persons Who Commit, Threaten To Commit, or Support Terrorism."

Amazon may have possibly violated U.S. sanctions against the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act (ITRA), signed by President Obama in 2012 to "strengthen Iran sanctions laws for the purpose of compelling Iran to abandon its pursuit of nuclear weapons."

"We are unable accurately to calculate the net profit attributable to these transactions," the filing states. "We do not plan to continue selling to these accounts in the future. Our review is ongoing and we are enhancing our processes designed to identify transactions associated with individuals and entities covered by the ITRA."

Amazon did not immediately respond to Fortune 's request for comment.