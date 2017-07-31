Autos
Search
GoogleGoogle Has a Secret Plan to Store Renewable Energy
Salon Viva Technology At Parc des Expositions In Paris
BrexitThe U.K. Won’t Become a Tax Haven After Brexit, Minister Promises
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May Hosts Her First Cabinet Meeting
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
FIREEYEResearcher at This Cybersecurity Firm Is Hacked
FireEye information analyst works in front of a screen showing a near real-time map tracking cyber threats at the FireEye office in Milpitas, California
Inside A BMW Dealership As The Company Is Set To Increase Prices
Bloomberg Bloomberg via Getty Images
BMW

BMW Just Released a Sneak Peak of Its New Roadster

Daniel Bentley
2:50 PM ET

For years, Bavarian sports car giant BMW and Japan's Toyota have been working on a secret joint project to develop a shared platform that will be used to build a new Toyota Supra and a BMW roadster to replace the Z4.

A prototype of the Supra has already been spotted out on a test drive, dressed in requisite camouflage, but progress on the BMW roadster has remained a mystery...until now.

A silhouette of a two-seater sports car was posted on BMW's official Twitter account on Friday. The company promised more details will be revealed on August 17th at the prestigious Pebble Beach car week in Monterey, California.

It's rumored the car will replace the Z4. Judging from the teaser photo, it will be a stark departure in terms of design, eschewing cigar-like curves in favor of something much sleeker and exotic-looking.

Toyota is no stranger to teaming up with other manufacturers to co-develop new models. Its 86 sports car, formerly the Scion FR-S, was made in collaboration with compatriot Subaru, who produced the BRZ on the same platform. If the new Z4/Supra provides as many thrills as that particular car, motoring fans are in for a treat.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE