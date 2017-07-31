Anthony Scaramucci Is Out as White House Communications Director After Just 10 Days

Anthony Scaramucci is no longer serving as White House Communications Director after just 10 full days in the role, the White House said Monday.

"Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director," the White House said in a statement released Monday afternoon. "Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

Scaramucci was removed from his position by President Trump, according to the New York Times. The Times reported the request came from General John Kelly, who was sworn in Monday as Trump's new chief of staff.

Scaramucci became communications director on July 21, the same day White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced he was resigning from his position.

Since that time, the former New York hedge funder has become embroiled in numerous controversies, including a profanity-laced interview with the New Yorker.

“Reince is a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” Scaramucci told the New Yorker of Reince Priebus, Trump's former chief of staff, who resigned last Friday and with whom he was openly feuding.