Leadership
Search
GoogleGoogle Has a Secret Plan to Store Renewable Energy
Salon Viva Technology At Parc des Expositions In Paris
BrexitThe U.K. Won’t Become a Tax Haven After Brexit, Minister Promises
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May Hosts Her First Cabinet Meeting
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
FIREEYEResearcher at This Cybersecurity Firm Is Hacked
FireEye information analyst works in front of a screen showing a near real-time map tracking cyber threats at the FireEye office in Milpitas, California
White House

Anthony Scaramucci Is Out as White House Communications Director After Just 10 Days

Alana Abramson
Updated: 3:08 PM ET | Originally published: 2:56 PM ET

Anthony Scaramucci is no longer serving as White House Communications Director after just 10 full days in the role, the White House said Monday.

"Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director," the White House said in a statement released Monday afternoon. "Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

Scaramucci was removed from his position by President Trump, according to the New York Times. The Times reported the request came from General John Kelly, who was sworn in Monday as Trump's new chief of staff.

Scaramucci became communications director on July 21, the same day White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced he was resigning from his position.

Since that time, the former New York hedge funder has become embroiled in numerous controversies, including a profanity-laced interview with the New Yorker.

“Reince is a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” Scaramucci told the New Yorker of Reince Priebus, Trump's former chief of staff, who resigned last Friday and with whom he was openly feuding.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE