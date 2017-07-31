How Anthony Scaramucci Spent His 10 Days in the White House

Anthony Scaramucci was axed as the White House communications director Monday—just 10 days after he assumed the role.

Scaramucci had a tumultuous —albeit brief — tenure in the White House. Each day, it seemed, brought either a new revelation about him or a controversy of his own making, such as his profanity-laced interview with the New Yorker .

Here is a look at the highlights of his 10-day career as Trump's communications director.

July 21: Scaramucci steps in for Sean Spicer

After being announced as the new communications director, Scaramucci held a press conference in the White House briefing room, where he said he will spend the next few weeks getting acquainted with the employees in the West Wing.

He also addressed reports of tension with Reince Priebus,Trump's then-Chief-of-Staff, saying their rivalry was unfounded.

"We are a little bit like brothers where we rough each other up once in a while, which is totally normal for brothers. There’s a lot of people in here who have brothers, and so you get that. But he’s a dear friend," Scaramucci said.

Scaramucci takes a question from the media during the daily press briefing at the White House, on July 21, 2017, in Washington. Andrew Harnik — AP

July 22: 'The Mooch' deletes old tweets

Scaramucci, also known as "The Mooch", announced on Twitter that he was deleting his old tweets in an effort to be fully transparent as communications director.

He had previously tweeted about issues at odds with the White House's agenda, like support for Hillary Clinton and advocating for gun control. "Past views evolved and shouldn't be a distraction," he wrote on Twitter. "I serve POTUS agenda and thats all that matters."

Full transparency: I'm deleting old tweets. Past views evolved & shouldn't be a distraction. I serve @POTUS agenda & that's all that matters - Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 22, 2017

July 23: He refers to Sarah Huckabee Sanders' hair and makeup

Scaramucci made the rounds on network and cable Sunday talk shows, discussing his upcoming strategy and plans to clamp down on leaks from the White House.

"We’ll see how they do with me at the helm," he told Fox News' Chris Wallace about White House staffers. "If the leaks don't stop, I’m going to pare down the staff because it's just not right."

While discussing Sarah Huckabee Sanders' new role as press secretary, he made a comment that drew criticism for sexist undertones during an interview on CNN's "State of the Union."

“Sarah, if you're watching, I love the hair and makeup person that we had on Friday, so I'd like to continue to use the hair and makeup person," he said.

Scaramucci later took to Twitter, saying that he was referring to his own hair and makeup.

For the record, I was referring to my hair and make up and the fact that I like the make up artist. I need all the help I can get! #humor - Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 23, 2017

July 24: The return of on-camera press briefings

After weeks of the White House prohibiting televised press briefings, Scaramucci announced on Twitter that he was changing the policy and would revive the on-camera updates.

He also traveled with Trump to West Virginia, where the president gave his now-infamous political speech at the Boy Scout Jamboree .

Scaramucci posted several pictures from Air Force One on Twitter. "It will never get old," he wrote of the experience.

Scaramucci speaks during a interview with CNN on July 26, 2017, at the White House in Washington. Pablo Martinez Monsivais — AP

July 25: Life on Air Force One

For the week, Scaramucci was a regular fixture on Air Force One.

One day after traveling with the president to West Virginia, he accompanied him to Ohio, posting several more pictures from the plane on Twitter.

Aboard Air Force One pic.twitter.com/juZo3runTo - Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 26, 2017

July 26: White House infighting with Reince Priebus

Scaramucci sent a tweet insinuating that his White House rival Reince Priebus had leaked his financial disclosure form, which was the subject of a Politico report.

"In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting the @FBI and @JutsiceDept #swamp @Reince45," Scaramucci tweeted.

His tweet sparked speculation that he was asking law enforcement to investigate Priebus for the leak, causing him to send a follow-up tweet disputing that.

Wrong! Tweet was public notice to leakers that all Sr Adm officials are helping to end illegal leaks. @Reince45 pic.twitter.com/AB0reseuX1 - Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 27, 2017

July 27: The New Yorker interview

Scaramucci started the day with a call into CNN’s New Day, blasting leaks to the media and comparing his relationship with Reince Priebus, who was still serving as Trump's chief of staff, to Cain and Abel .

Later in the day, the Mooch continued his tirade against Priebus, calling him a “paranoid schizophrenic” who had “cock-blocked” him in a vulgar call with the New Yorker .

In that same conversation, Scaramucci threatened to fire the entire White House communications team in an effort to rid it of “leakers.”

“I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I’ll fire tomorrow. I’ll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus — if you want to leak something — he’ll be asked to resign very shortly," he said in the interview.

July 28: Scaramucci's wife files for divorce and Reince Priebus resigns

One week into Scaramucci’s role as communications director, it appeared that he’d won the battle against his longtime rival Priebus, who resigned White House Chief of Staff on Thursday.

While things seemed to be smoothing over in Scaramucci’s professional life, the New York Post reported there was also turbulence in his personal life . According to the tabloid, his wife of three years had filed for divorce because of his “naked political ambition.”

Amid the reports, the Scaramucci tweeted that “civilians” should be off limits.

Leave civilians out of this. I can take the hits, but I would ask that you would put my family in your thoughts and prayers & nothing more. - Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 28, 2017

July 29: More details about his wife, Deidre Ball , emerge

More details emerged about Scaramucci’s wife Deidre Ball, 38, who reportedly filed for divorce in the ninth month of pregnancy.

When his wife gave birth to their son on July 24, Scaramucci wasn’t there and was instead on the road in West Virginia with Trump, according to the Post.

He allegedly texted his wife, “Congratulations, I’ll pray for our child,” when their son was born, but a representative for Ball told the New York Times that was not true.

July 30: John F. Kelly takes over Team Trump

One day before retired Marine Gen. John Kelly was set to take helm of the Trump's team, questions began swirling about if White House staffers, including Scaramucci, would report to the new chief of staff.

When Priebus was in charge, Scaramucci made clear that he reported directly to the president, not Priebus.

In interviews, both Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Senior White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway would speak for their other colleagues, though they said they would follow the new chief’s orders.

President Donald Trump talks with new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly after he was privately sworn in during a ceremony in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump, Monday, July 31, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Evan Vucci — AP

July 31: Scaramucci is fired

A few hours after Kelly was sworn in, the New York Times reported that Scaramucci was out as communications director.

According to the Times , General Kelly had requested his removal.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Scaramucci was leaving his role because he thought it was “best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team.”