A worker at a French airport reportedly punched a baby-holding passenger in the face as he was waiting to board an EasyJet aircraft.

Photographs of the alleged altercation in Nice, France were posted on Twitter July 29. The Twitter user who posted the images, Arabella Ark, said the incident happened after a long delay which the airline clocked at nearly 13 hours.

Ark did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fortune . She told CNN her husband was able to restrain the attacker. According to CNN, the victim was taken away, but was later allowed on the London-bound flight.

In a statement, EasyJet told Fortune that the man suspected of punching the passenger is not affiliated with the airline and has been suspended. The low-cost airline said the flight delay was caused by a technical issue that ultimately required a replacement aircraft and crew.

"EasyJet was very concerned to hear about the incident in Nice between a passenger and an employee of a contractor of Nice Airport," reads the airline's statement. "The person is not an easyJet member of staff and also does not work for easyJet’s ground handling agents in Nice."

Nice Airport confirmed the altercation, saying in a statement that it took place between a passenger and an employee of a subcontracting company. The airport will conduct an investigation into the incident and has asked for the staff member to be suspended.