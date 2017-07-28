Autos
Uber

Uber’s CEO Searchlight Reportedly Hits Former GE Head Jeff Immelt

Lucinda Shen
2:52 AM ET

Former CEO Jeff Immelt officially leaves General Electric (ge) in August, but he may end up with another gig lined up before then.

According to a Thursday Bloomberg report, the troubled ride-hailing app has developed a CEO-search shortlist of about six candidates. Among them is the 61-year-old former CEO of GE.

That comes as another potential candidate, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (hpe) CEO Meg Whitman, shot down any speculation that she may leave HPE to helm Uber in a series of tweets. "We have a lot of work still to do at HPE," she wrote.

Immelt was CEO at GE for 16 years before stepping down from the post last month, making way for John Flannery, who oversaw the company's healthcare unit. Immelt is set to walk away with some $211 million to his name.

