President Trump Just Dumped His Chief of Staff Reince Priebus

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus stands as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the National Governors Association meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House, February 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. Aude Guerrucci—Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job on Friday, installing retired General John Kelly in his place in a major shakeup of his top team.

Trump announced the move in a tweet a day after his new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, accused Priebus of leaking information to reporters in a profanity-laced tirade.

Trump issued his decision just as he landed aboard Air Force One after a visit to Long Island. Priebus was on the plane with him and left with no comment.

Trump had lost confidence in Priebus, privately questioning his competence after major legislative items failed to pass the U.S. Congress, a Trump confidant said.

Kelly has been secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

"Reince is a good man," Trump told reporters after he got off Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on the outskirts of Washington.

He said Kelly will do a "fantastic job."