Leadership
Search
On LeadingThis Company Calls Itself the ‘Amazon of Real Estate’
SarahahWhat You Need to Know About Sarahah, the Hot New Anonymous Messaging App
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Snapchat3 Top Snapchat Executives Have Quietly Left the Company
The logo of messaging app Snapchat is seen at a booth at TechFair LA, a technology job fair, in Los Angeles
Trump Attends the National Governors Association Meeting
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus stands as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the National Governors Association meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House, February 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Aude Guerrucci—Pool/Getty Images
Donald Trump

President Trump Just Dumped His Chief of Staff Reince Priebus

Reuters
Updated: 5:21 PM ET | Originally published: 5:04 PM ET

President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job on Friday, installing retired General John Kelly in his place in a major shakeup of his top team.

Trump announced the move in a tweet a day after his new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, accused Priebus of leaking information to reporters in a profanity-laced tirade.

Trump issued his decision just as he landed aboard Air Force One after a visit to Long Island. Priebus was on the plane with him and left with no comment.

Trump had lost confidence in Priebus, privately questioning his competence after major legislative items failed to pass the U.S. Congress, a Trump confidant said.

Kelly has been secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

"Reince is a good man," Trump told reporters after he got off Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on the outskirts of Washington.

He said Kelly will do a "fantastic job."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE