Five Breaking News Haikus

Your week in review, in haiku
1.
Mav’ricky McCain,
thumbs up for thumbs down. Lisa
and Susan get threats?
2.
Trump to trangenders:
Get out. Transgenders to Trump:
Tweet that to our face
3.
“Hey Ryan? I’ve got
The Mooch on line two. You in?”
Sure! What could go wrong?
4.
New Boy Scout badges:
Winning, Frontstab Etiquette,
Bleeping your own Bleep
5.
“I’d like to add you
to my LinkedIn network. Thanks!
See you soon? Best, Reince”
Wishing everyone a winning weekend
On Point
Congress saves medical care for veterans
Believe it or not, another thing happened in Congress yesterday involving health care. A $3.9 billion emergency spending package was approved, designed to fill a gap in the Department of Veterans Affairs’ ability to fund private-sector care. Without the agreement, essential medical care for thousands of veterans would have been disrupted. The agreement also provides $2.1 billion over six months to continue funding the Choice program, which provides federally paid medical care outside the VA system.
Asian American enrollment in law school down 40%
Earlier this month, the first comprehensive study on Asian-Americans in law was published and showed that first-year enrollment for Asian Americans students has dropped 40%, a decline that outpaces all other racial cohorts. Study co-author Justice Goodwin Liu says it’s problematic for the future of jurisprudence. “[T]he decisions that are made in these contexts benefit from the experiences of people of all the different backgrounds that make up this country.” Though the reasons for the drop are unclear, the report showed a clear “bamboo ceiling.” Asian Americans make up 10% of graduates from top law schools, but few make it into top leadership positions in their legal careers.
What happens when a technology dies
The news that Adobe Flash Player will be phased out by 2020 triggered some funny and painful memories for Fortune’s Stacy Jones, our fearless data editor. Turns out, she has a long history, dating back to her childhood, of emotionally and financially investing in doomed technology. (I had no idea what a Cybiko was, but her patient parents got her one anyway.) That Steve Jobs famously singled out Flash for a dressing down is only part of her story. But the list of deceased technologies in Jones’s impressive resume reminded me how easy it would be to lose an enthusiastic young techie if their exhausted or under-resourced parents couldn’t afford to throw a SanDisk SDMX1 or two into the dustbin of family history.
Police behavior is informed by a local racist culture
New research led by Ryerson University psychologist Eric Hehman (who seems very cool) shows that the unconscious racial biases of white communities informs the culture of racism within police departments. From this perspective, bias mitigation in the recruitment and training of police officers is not going to help much. The problem is bigger than them. "The context in which police officers work is significantly associated with disproportionate use of lethal force," said Hehman’s team. Click through for the fascinating methodology. The team used data from Project Implicit, a Harvard University-created web tool that measures unconscious biases. More than four million people have taken the tests since 2003. The team focused on results of 1.8 million black and white Americans, narrowed further into geographical regions. Reminder: African Americans are more than twice as likely than whites to be killed by the police.
The Woke Leader
Black Lives and time travel
Can you stop the inevitable? In this short film by Stefon Bristol, two devastated teens, C.J and Sebastian, use a home-made time machine to try to save C.J.’s brother from being shot and killed by a police officer. The film is making the rounds at festivals this season and is a featured selection at the upcoming Hip Hop Film Festival in Harlem, NY. Click through for the powerful trailer and the story. The film was made possible by a grant from the Spike Lee Fellowship Fund and was produced at the NYU Tisch School of the Arts.
You know it’s working if people are uncomfortable
Atila Roque, the Ford Foundation’s director in Brazil, begins this elegant essay about privilege with his own moment of discomfort. He’d been invited to a members-only club in Rio de Janeiro, and suddenly felt disoriented. “I felt a combination of dazzle and discomfort…it was as if, at any moment, I might be unmasked as someone who didn’t belong,” he said. As a man of color, he’d been given temporary access to a white, privileged space, a clean well-appointed oasis with beautiful views that belied the existence of the impoverished favelas just a few miles away. Progress hinges upon the willingness to make privileged people, like those at the club, squirm a bit, he says. “Privilege is very comfortable. But fighting the kind of inequality that leads to great suffering for so many will require disrupting that privilege, and breaking down some of the barriers that enable and preserve it.”
A theological reflection on transgender rights
Michael Curry is the first black Episcopal bishop ever tapped to preside over the faith. Since his election in a landslide in 2015, he’s been an outspoken advocate for an inclusive and collaborative church. Click through for his “theological reflection” on his decision to join an amicus brief in support of Virginia high schooler Gavin Grimm's suit to use the bathroom that corresponds to his gender identity. It offers a broader look into the philosophy of the Episcopal Church as it evolves with time. “The Episcopal Church welcomes all persons: young and old, liberal and conservative, high-church and low-church, cisgender and transgender children of God,” he says. And it’s this mandate that informs the conversations that must now happen. “I expect that there will be some brothers and sisters who disagree with my decision to sign the amicus brief,” he says. “While we differ on some matters there is, as the old spiritual says, ‘plenty good room’ for us all.”