Five Breaking News Haikus

On Point

Congress saves medical care for veterans

Believe it or not, another thing happened in Congress yesterday involving health care. A $3.9 billion emergency spending package was approved, designed to fill a gap in the Department of Veterans Affairs’ ability to fund private-sector care. Without the agreement, essential medical care for thousands of veterans would have been disrupted. The agreement also provides $2.1 billion over six months to continue funding the Choice program, which provides federally paid medical care outside the VA system.

Military Times

Asian American enrollment in law school down 40%

Earlier this month, the first comprehensive study on Asian-Americans in law was published and showed that first-year enrollment for Asian Americans students has dropped 40%, a decline that outpaces all other racial cohorts. Study co-author Justice Goodwin Liu says it’s problematic for the future of jurisprudence. “[T]he decisions that are made in these contexts benefit from the experiences of people of all the different backgrounds that make up this country.” Though the reasons for the drop are unclear, the report showed a clear “bamboo ceiling.” Asian Americans make up 10% of graduates from top law schools, but few make it into top leadership positions in their legal careers.

Huffington Post

What happens when a technology dies

The news that Adobe Flash Player will be phased out by 2020 triggered some funny and painful memories for Fortune’s Stacy Jones, our fearless data editor. Turns out, she has a long history, dating back to her childhood, of emotionally and financially investing in doomed technology. (I had no idea what a Cybiko was, but her patient parents got her one anyway.) That Steve Jobs famously singled out Flash for a dressing down is only part of her story. But the list of deceased technologies in Jones’s impressive resume reminded me how easy it would be to lose an enthusiastic young techie if their exhausted or under-resourced parents couldn’t afford to throw a SanDisk SDMX1 or two into the dustbin of family history.

Fortune

Police behavior is informed by a local racist culture

New research led by Ryerson University psychologist Eric Hehman (who seems very cool) shows that the unconscious racial biases of white communities informs the culture of racism within police departments. From this perspective, bias mitigation in the recruitment and training of police officers is not going to help much. The problem is bigger than them. "The context in which police officers work is significantly associated with disproportionate use of lethal force," said Hehman’s team. Click through for the fascinating methodology. The team used data from Project Implicit , a Harvard University-created web tool that measures unconscious biases. More than four million people have taken the tests since 2003. The team focused on results of 1.8 million black and white Americans, narrowed further into geographical regions. Reminder: African Americans are more than twice as likely than whites to be killed by the police.

Pacific Standard Magazine