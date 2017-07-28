Chrissy Teigen Is ‘So Happy’ Donald Trump Blocked Her on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen made headlines on Tuesday when she revealed that President Donald Trump blocked her on Twitter after she told him “lol no one likes you.”

A day later, Teigen tells People his move was no surprise.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Teigen says of Trump blocking her on Twitter while discussing the Global McDelivery Day launching McDonald’s partnership with UberEATs.

The 31-year-old says that it’s been “almost 10 years” since she first started speaking out about the now-president, explaining, “I have been very anti-Trump since The Apprentice , like when it first started, so it didn’t start during the presidency like everyone thinks. This goes pretty deep.”

She adds, “And I don’t even follow him so I’m definitely fine being blocked. There’s just this part of me that’s so happy that he had to actually do that. It’s just funny.”

On Tuesday, Teigen shared a screenshot of a message informing her that she was blocked from reading Trump’s frequent decrees through his @realDonaldTrump account.

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him 'lol no one likes you' was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

“After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him ‘lol no one likes you’ was the straw,” she also wrote.

Teigen’s final tweet to Trump – aka the “no one likes you” memo – was in response to a July 23 post where he wrote, “It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President.”

Back in February, Teigen told USA Today that she took “pride” in trolling the president, asserting again, “I’ve actually been a big Donald Trump hater [for a long time]. “

This article originally appeared in People.com