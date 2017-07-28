Tech
Search
wealthJeff Bezos Was the Richest Person in the World for a Few Hours. Then He Lost $6 Billion Overnight
Tech And Media Elites Attend Allen And Company Annual Meetings In Idaho
JobsEvery State’s Favorite Job Listing Buzzword
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
laptop banBritain Lifts Electronics Ban on Select Flights From Turkey
Turkish Airlines plane
Fortune 500

Apple Faces Lawsuit Over ‘What Did He Say?’ Feature

Don Reisinger
12:07 PM ET

Apple has been slapped with a lawsuit over a feature built into the software running on its Apple TV set-top box.

A Florida-based movie app maker named CustomPlay has filed suit against Apple, alleging the iPhone maker violates an automatic-rewind patent the company owns, MacRumors is reporting. The lawsuit, which was filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, hasn't yet been assigned a judge.

Related

Turkish Airlines plane
laptop banBritain Lifts Electronics Ban on Select Flights From Turkey
laptop ban
Britain Lifts Electronics Ban on Select Flights From Turkey

At the center of the lawsuit is a feature called "what did he say?" built into the tvOS operating system inside the Apple TV. When users are watching programming on the Apple TV, they can activate the Siri virtual personal assistant from the device's remote. They can then say "what did he say?" or a variation of the question and the Apple TV's software will rewind the programming several seconds and play it again. In a 2015 press event, Apple (aapl) CEO Tim Cook touted the feature as a helpful way of using Siri.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

However, the folks at CustomPlay argue that they invented the feature in 1998 and were awarded a patent in 2002. That patent, which was cited in the lawsuit, describes a technology for replaying a video using either voice commands or a button a remote control. According to a listing on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the patent, called "Replaying with supplementary information a segment of a video," is still valid.

In the lawsuit, CustomPlay said that Apple should be aware of the patent and is liable for damages, according to MacRumors. The company didn't specify how much in damages it's seeking from the lawsuit.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on the suit.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE