Tech
Search
TransferwiseYou Can Now Use This Service to Send Money Internationally via Apple Pay
Apple Pay
SalariesThese Are the Best (and Worst) Cities to Live in on a $100,000 Salary
Map shows best and worst cities to live in with a 100k salary
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
NFLJulio Jones Lost a $100,000 Diamond Earring While Jet-Skiing. Naturally, He Hired a Dive Team
julio jones atlanta falcons earring lake water skiing dive team
Fortune 500

Why Verizon and AT&T Are Jumping Like Hot Tech Stocks

Aaron Pressman
11:03 AM ET

Price cutting on mobile phone plans is easing, wireless customer defection rates are at record lows, and the stocks of big telecom companies are surging like a hot IPO. It must be mid-summer in wireless world, but be forewarned: the good times probably won't last.

Just like last year, Verizon and AT&T have reported second quarter results that impressed Wall Street. First, AT&T said Tuesday that added 2.3 million U.S. wireless subscribers while its phone customer defection, or churn, rate was a record low and its wireless profit margin was at a record high. Then Thursday morning, Verizon said it added 614,000 regular monthly customers while its phone customer churn rate also hit a record low.

As a result, AT&T's shares shot up 5% Wednesday, the biggest upward move since 2009 according to Bloomberg, and added another 3% on Thursday. Verizon's share gained 6% on Thursday after its results came out and the historical calculators will, no doubt, soon tell us that's also the biggest one-day gain in quite a while. Investors who worried that competitors were closing the gap with Verizon's network quality advantage were reassured by the subscriber gains even though the carrier may not have the best unlimited data plan prices.

But the wireless market's languid competitive state in the second quarter is a regular, seasonal thing. With not much happening for shopping and no new iPhones to excite Apple (aapl) fans, the three months from April through June are typically stable for the wireless carriers. And Sprint (s) and T-Mobile (tmus) typically don't go crazy with price cutting, since fewer potential switchers are in the market this time of year.

That all changes most years as we head into fall and holiday shopping season, not to mention the usual arrival of new iPhones in September, as some Wall Street analysts warned.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune's technology newsletter.

"The recovery in [subscribers] is also partly due to record low churn across the industry in general, which we suspect will reverse later in the year with the new iPhone launch," Jonathan Chaplin at New Street Research wrote after Verizon's results came out. "T-Mobile in particular did not spend much to acquire subs this quarter (sensible given low turnover); we expect a more aggressive push from all carriers later in the year."

For what it's worth, Verizon (vz) CFO Matt Ellis wasn't willing to concede any problems ahead. "As we head forward, second quarter is typically seasonally the low quarter of churn," he said on a call with analysts. "We’ll see if we get the normal seasonal uptick." Verizon's unlimited plan will remain a strong draw for customers, Ellis added later, saying that "absolutely I think that the trend on unlimited is sustainable."

One thing is different this year from 2016, which longtime analyst Craig Moffett noted. Last year, AT&T (t) and Verizon were among the best-performing stocks and the further gains on their 2016 second quarter results pushed them into crazy-high territory for usually low-volatility big phone stocks.

This year, amid fears that unlimited plans were killing the industry's finances, AT&T and Verizon's stocks have been major underperformers. Through Tuesday's close, AT&T was down 15% and Verizon had lost 18% versus the 11% gain in the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

"That today’s results will almost certainly be viewed as 'very good' says more about just how bearish sentiment has become in U.S. wireless than it does about the business itself," Moffett wrote. "But it is precisely this uniformly bearish sentiment that has underpinned our Buy recommendation on Verizon. Investors don’t need things to get better... at these valuations, it is enough to see them stop getting worse."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE