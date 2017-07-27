Lyft Drivers Aren’t Happy With Their Taco Bell Rides

Some Lyft drivers are not too pleased with the ride-hailing company's decision to partner with fast food chain Taco Bell.

A host of people who claim to be Lyft drivers have taken to Twitter to rail against a new Lyft feature that would allow users to request an order be picked up at Taco Bell. In a series of tweets this week, Lyft drivers have complained that it's the "worst feature ever." Others have expressed concern that if they don't agree to picking up a customer's Taco Bell order, their ratings might be hurt, causing fewer people to want to ride with them.

"So when a passenger asks to go to Taco Bell and the driver refuses will the [passenger] have the option to ding the hell out of the driver's rating?" one driver tweeted on Tuesday.

Lyft and Taco Bell on Tuesday announced a partnership that will allow Lyft users to request the company's drivers make a stop at the fast food chain for them. From within the Lyft app, users can access "Taco Mode" and place their orders. Drivers are then directed to Taco Bell, where they place and buy the order and deliver it to a customer's home.

For now, the feature is in beta testing in Orange County, Calif. The companies expect to expand it nationally in 2018.

All week, drivers have expressed frustration with the decision and criticized Lyft for the rather anemic payscale attached to it. According to food news site GrubStreet, which earlier reported on the concerns, Lyft drivers make $4.50 an hour, or 7.5 cents per minute, sitting in their cars. That rate applies to Taco Bell runs. A long wait in a Taco Bell line would net drivers just a couple of bucks—far less than they would make driving Lyft users around town.

Still, not at all is lost.

In response to the complaints, Lyft on Thursday tweeted that participating in the program is "completely optional" for both the drivers and the riders. Many drivers responded saying they wouldn't participate in the program.

Lyft did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on the report.