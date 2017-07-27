Retail
Search
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Thursday, July 27
FoxconnIs the Foxconn Deal A Big Win For President Trump?
Donald Trump, Paul Ryan, Terry Gou
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Politics‘We Are Bleeding Every Single Day.’ Michelle Obama Opens Up to Women’s Group About Racist Attacks
TogetHER with The Women's Foundation of Colorado and Former First Lady Michelle Obama
Papaya stand
Esdelval—iStockphoto/Getty Images
papaya

Importer Recalls Papaya Linked to Salmonella Death

racheltimeinc
8:54 AM ET

A week after Maryland food safety officials warned customers that Caribeña’s brand yellow Maradol papayas were linked to a salmonella outbreak, the company responsible for importing them has finally gone public with a recall.

Produce distributor Grande Produce LLC said in a recall notice posted late Wednesday that they had stopped receiving papaya from the grower in Mexico that supplied the contaminated fruit, according to Food Safety News. They added that the identity of the grower and the region of Mexico where the fruits originate from were unknown.

One person has died and 46 have become ill across a dozen states after eating the papaya, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Twelve of those had such serious symptoms that they had to be hospitalized.

Read: Chipotle Says the Recent Norovirus Outbreak Was Caused By a Sick Employee

"Grande Produce has ceased importation of papayas from the grower and is taking all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of its imported produce," the recall notice said. "The company is also coordinating closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory agencies in their investigations and will provide any assistance possible."

The notice says the company is recalling papayas that were distributed from July 10 through July 19, according to the Wednesday recall notice. Grande Produce added that there was no salmonella found at their own facilities after testing.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE