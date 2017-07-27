Finance
Search
Jeff BezosSpaceships and Newspapers: How Jeff Bezos Spends His Money
Jeff Bezos Richest Man World
BMCBMC Software Ends Merger Talks With Rival CA
Modern Business Board Room Empty Round Conference Table
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Jeff BezosThe Surprising Passion Project Shared By 5 of the World’s Billionaires
Key Speakers At The 32nd Space Symposium
Facebook

Facebook Shares Just Danced Around a Record High

Reuters
12:35 PM ET

Shares of Facebook (fb) touched a record high on Thursday on the back of overwhelmingly positive quarterly results, adding more than $27 billion to its market value.

The world's biggest online social network posted a 71% surge in second-quarter profit and a 50% jump in mobile ad sales, allaying investor concerns that ad revenue growth was peaking as it runs out of space to display ads.

Shares rose 6% to $175 in early trading, adding gains worth twice the market capitalization of rival Twitter (twtr).

Facebook's stock slipped as much as 2% on May 4, a day after the company posted first-quarter results and said ad revenue growth was expected to come down significantly over the rest of 2017.

Ad sales growth did slow to 47% in the June quarter, after a 51% increase in the March quarter, but investors brushed it aside, looking ahead to new growth drivers—WhatsApp, Messenger and video.

At least eleven brokerages raised their price targets. Wedbush was the most bullish, lifting its target by $40 to $225. The median price target is $190.

"The strength of Facebook's mind-boggling results continued to be a testament to the platform's massive user base and unparalleled targeting abilities," MoffettNathanson Research analyst Michael Nathanson said.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Facebook has more than 2 billion regular users. Its two messaging services, Messenger and WhatsApp, have more than 1 billion users each.

Mobile advertising accounted for 87% of the $9.16 billion in total ad revenue even as the average growth in ad price jumped 24% to a record high.

Advertisers will continue to buy ads despite an increase in prices given Facebook's superior return on investment compared with other digital platforms, Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju said.

Facebook also cut its forecast for expense growth even as it said it was moving to diversify its revenue stream by investing in initiatives such as video and TV-style programming.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said he expected video to become the "primary driver" of revenue over the next few years.

Lack of details, however, left analysts cautious about the company's video efforts, which would have to compete with Alphabet's (googl) YouTube and Netflix (nflx).

"The biggest open-ended questions will be how successfully Facebook can monetize its video-only tab and TV extension product," MoffettNathanson's Nathanson said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE