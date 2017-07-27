CEO Daily: Thursday, 27th July

Top News

• GOP Seeks LCD

A Senate vote on repealing much of Obamacare—with a two-year transition period—failed by a 45-55 vote. Six of the seven GOP senators who voted against the bill had voted for an almost identical one when they had Barack Obama’s veto to protect them from the electoral consequences. Health Secretary Tom Price told CNBC that “what we need to do in the Senate is figure out what the lowest common denominator is,” a statement that sounds reasonable enough until one remembers that the GOP has had seven years to think about that question. Reports suggest that support for such a minimalist approach, backed by House Speaker Paul Ryan, is gaining ground. With a three- Senate's summer recess having been pushed back by three weeks, hopes for a breakthrough haven't died yet. Fortune

• Dollar Hits New Lows After Dovish Fed Statement

The dollar fell across the board after the Federal Reserve punted a decision on trimming its balance sheet. The Fed’s policy-making committee next meets on September 20, although Janet Yellen may drop hints about the pace of ‘quantitative tightening’ at the Fed’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole in August. Stubbornly low inflation (to which the Fed’s statement gave a passing nod) and rising political risk are the two forces pushing the greenback down. Forward markets now imply only a 40% probability of another rate hike this year, something that was seen as a near-certainty three months ago. Fortune

• Facebook Surges as Ad Slowdown Fails to Materialize

Facebook’s shares rose nearly 4% in after-hours trading after the company posted a better-than-expected 71% rise in net profit and a 45% rise in revenue from a year earlier in the second quarter. The company warned again that growth could slow in the second half as it saturates its feeds with ads, but the market was less concerned than when it first heard that message three months ago. Facebook is needing more time than it expected to monetize the Messenger service, with its 1.2 billion active users. But CEO Mark Zuckerberg stressed that video would be a more important source of revenue than the chat tool in the future. Fortune

• Foxconn’s Display of Affection

Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics company best known as the biggest supplier for Apple’s iPhones, said it will build a $10 billion plant for LCD display panels in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The announcement is by far the most visible victory to date for President Trump’s campaign to revive U.S. manufacturing. It promises 3,000 new jobs initially, rising to 13,000 over time, and is only “the start of a series of investments by Foxconn in American manufacturing in the coming years,” according to the company. Governor Scott Walker said the state would award $3 billion in incentives to support the project. Fortune