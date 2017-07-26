You might already know the song of the summer. Despacito, by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, had by its 11th week it has sold 118,000 digital copies—breaking U.S. records for a song mostly in Spanish. But that wasn't the only unlikely trend in 2017, which might be the weirdest year on record. To see what's hot this season, we crunched the numbers in a few categories to bring you not just the song of the summer but the drink, outfit, and gadget as well.

Swimsuit – The one piece

Singer/songwriter Pixie Lott is seen at Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza at the presentation of the Global Gift Beach Party on July 21, 2017 in Ibiza, Spain. Iconic—All/Getty Images

The classic Pamela Anderson Baywatch look is back. In May, Polyvore saw a 282% year-over-year increase in searches for one-piece swimsuits, according to USA Today, which called it "summer's must-have trend." That doesn't mean there's not room for innovation, though. Stores and runways have seen innovations on the style (think cut outs and scooped backs) too.

Clothing: RompHim

Courtesy of RompHim

And you thought 2016 was weird. Say hello to RompHim—the original male romper, which raked in $250,000 in pre-sales after 4 days on Kickstarter in early May. What makes it unique is the front zipper fly, which that makes it easier for men to use the restroom and more convenient for men to wear rompers than it is for women. Website Getonfleek also sells "brompers" (get it? Bro-Romper?), bedecked with images like this giraffe riding a shark. Romp on.

Song: Despacito

Luis Fonsi presents his 'Love + Dance World Tour' and receives awards for 'Despacito' on June 30, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. Europa Press via Getty Images

As the most streamed song in history, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito, featuring Justin Bieber has been on the Billboard Hot 100 chart’s no. 1 spot for an 11th consecutive week. The song has sold 118,000 downloads in digital song sales, according to Nielson music. The remix with Bieber accounts for 77% of the song’s sales. But let's not overlook the original version (sans Beiber, and in all Spanish) which racked up an incredible 2.6 billion streams on Youtube.

Toy: Fidget Spinner

Fidget spinners are displayed for sale by a street vendor in New York, U.S., on Friday, May 12, 2017. Michael Nagle—Bloomberg via Getty Images

The three-bladed toy that spins is intended to help with ADHD. According to Slice Intelligence, fidget spinners accounted for 17% of daily online toy sales estimated late May and still dominated Amazon’s bestseller toy list as of early June—even if it lost a bit of its momentum .

Movie: Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman. Clay Enos—Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Ratpac-Dune Entertainment LLC

Wonder Woman beat out Guardians of the Galaxy 2 to become highest grossing film of the summer. Wonder Woman also topped Batman vs. Superman in second-weekend sales, and became the biggest live-action film directed by a woman to boot. It raked in over $390 million in ticket sales, and passed Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 to become Warner Bro’s third biggest release of all time. The film made $103 million opening weekend.

Drink: Canned Wine

A variety of canned wines from Union Wine Co. (Underwood), Lila Wines, Flipflop Wines, Barefoot Wine, Seven Daughters, and Francis Coppola Winery (Sofia). Michael Tercha—Chicago Tribune TNS via Getty Images

Summer is the time to spend outdoors at the pool, beach, and baseball games and more people are choosing to ditch the can of beer for a refreshing can of chilled wine, according to Doug Bell, Senior Global Coordinator of Beverage at Whole Foods. Some brands, like Presto, have gone as far as combining two trends, rose and canned wine, Bell said. There’s no corkscrew or glass needed, and the Sofia mini even comes with a straw. Wine in a can is targeted at all shoppers because of its versatility, Bell added. Union Wine Co’s released it's canned wine, Underwood, in 2014 will make half of their 350,000-case production in just cans this year, according to Food&Wine’s Ray Isle.