PayPal reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as the payment processor's growing strategic partnerships helped boost payment volumes.

The company's shares were up 2.4% in trading after the bell on Wednesday.

Net income rose 27.2% to $411 million, or 34 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30.

Excluding items, the company earned 46 cents per share , beating the average analyst estimate of 43 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

San Jose, California-based PayPal has been expanding its strategic partnerships and investing in new services.

The company has partnerships with Visa , MasterCard, Google's mobile payments platform, Android Pay and several others.

PayPal's collaboration with Apple's services earlier this month has mitigated much concern among investors about competitive threat from Apple .

PayPal raised its 2017 adjusted earnings forecast to a range of $1.80 per share to $1.84 per share, from $1.74 per share to $1.79 per share range it previously forecast.

The company said it now expected full-year revenue to be in the range of $12.775 billion to $12.875 billion, up from $12.52 billion to $12.72 billion earlier.

PayPal, whose product portfolio includes Braintree, Venmo, One Touch, and Xoom, among others, added 210 million active customer accounts in the quarter, up 3.4% from a year ago.

Mobile payments volume rose 50% to about $36 billion.

PayPal has said more than half of its total active account holders transact using a mobile device.

Payment volumes at PayPal's Venmo, the Braintree-operated peer-to-peer mobile payments platform, more than doubled to $8.0 billion in the second quarter.

Total payments volume jumped 23.5% to $106.44 billion.

Total revenue rose 18.3% to $3.14 billion.

Up to Wednesday's close, PayPal's shares ( pypl ) had risen 49% this year.