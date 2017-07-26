Leadership
Search
Donald TrumpTransgender Americans Are Twice as Likely to Have Served in the Military
German Foreign Minister Gabriel Travels Mali
Fortune 500PayPal Shares Rise on Increased Forecast
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
DataHere’s How Much Money You Save When You Don’t Buy School Supplies on Amazon
Mark Zuckerberg Attends Mobile World Congress
Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg speaks during his keynote conference as part of the first day of the Mobile World Congress 2014 at the Fira Gran Via complex on February 24, 2014 in Barcelona, Spain.  David Ramos Getty Images
Social Media

‘Everyone Should Be Able to Serve.’ Mark Zuckerberg Blasts President Trump Over LGBT Military Ban

Aric Jenkins
3:47 PM ET

The leaders in charge of two of the world's most popular social media platforms have weighed in on President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender people from all branches of the U.S. military.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was among the first major business leaders to publicly denounce the ban. "Everyone should be able to serve their country — no matter who they are," he wrote Wednesday on Facebook. Zuckerberg's message received more than 111,000 likes and was shared more than 4,000 times as of Wednesday afternoon.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey soon followed suit, writing in a tweet: "Discrimination in any form is wrong for all of us #LetThemServe."

Everyone should be able to serve their country -- no matter who they are.

Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Trump announced the ban on Twitter early Wednesday, citing "tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."

Trump said the ban would bar transgender individuals from enrolling in the armed services and would not "allow" them to serve, seemingly indicating that current transgender soldiers would be affected as well. But the President did not explain how the military would deal with transgender people already serving.

Other Silicon Valley leaders could speak out in time. Many notable tech companies have taken steps to push an agenda of diversity and inclusion within their workplaces.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE