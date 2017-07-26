MPW
Congress Re-Convenes In Lame Duck Session
Sen. Lisa Murkowsk (R-AK).  Mark Wilson — Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

Trump Just Called Out a Female Senator for Voting Against Obamacare Repeal. But She Wasn’t the Only Republican Who Did

Madeline Farber
9:06 AM ET

In a tweet early Wednesday morning, Donald Trump singled out Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski for voting against the Obamacare repeal.

"Senator @lisamurkowski of the Great State of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad!" Trump tweeted.

But while Trump singled out Murkowski, she is actually one of nine Republicans who voted against the GOP bill to repeal and replace Obamacare that ultimately failed in the Senate Tuesday night.

The other eight senators who voted against it include: Susan Collins (R-Me.), Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Dean Heller (R-Nev.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), and Rand Paul (R-Ky.)

A spokesperson for Murkowski did not immediately respond to a request from Fortune.

Trump's tweet comes after Texas Congressman Blake Farenthold's recent radio interview where he blamed "some female senators from the Northeast" for failing to repeal and replace Obamacare. Farenthold was referring to Sen. Collins, one of few Republicans that has consistently opposed the GOP's plan to do so, and one of the senators who voted against the repeal Tuesday.

During his interview, he said that if Collins were a man, he would challenge her to an "Aaron Burr-style" duel.

Prior to the vote on Tuesday, Collins was accidentally recorded talking about Farenthold and President Trump on a hot mic. She and Jack Reed, a senator from Rhode Island, questioned the president's federal budget and mocked Farenthold. She later apologized in a statement.

"Neither weapons nor inappropriate words are the right way to resolve legislative disputes. I received a handwritten apology from Rep. Farenthold late this morning. I accept his apology, and I offer him mine," Collins said.

