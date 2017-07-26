Leadership
Watch Live: President Trump Makes Jobs Announcement at the White House

Madeline Farber
3:52 PM ET

President Donald Trump is slated to make a jobs announcement Wednesday at 5 p.m. E.T. at the White House.

The Associated Press reports that Trump, alongside Foxconn CEO Terry Gou, is expected to announce a new liquid-crystal display panel plant in Wisconsin. Liquid-crystal display panels are eventually turned into screens for flat-screen TVs, according to Business Insider. Foxconn is one of Apple's primary manufacturing partners, often assembling the iPhone, according to the AP.

The Wisconsin factory would be the company's first major manufacturing facility in the U.S., according to Business Insider. States such as Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas are also vying for Foxconn contracts, though it's unclear if those states received one or not.

Currently, Foxconn has plants in Asia, as well as India and Brazil. Bloomberg reports that the factory in Wisconsin will receive a $10 billion investment from Foxconn and employ 3,000 people to start.

House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted a link to the announcement late Wednesday morning.

