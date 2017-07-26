Leadership
Search
Donald TrumpDonald Trump Drew a Picture of the New York City Skyline and You Can Buy It
wealthSee Which U.S. Cities Have the Biggest Number of Millionaires
Map shows the number of $5M plus households in the U.S.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Wednesday, July 26
Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C Groundbreaking Ceremony
Ivanka Trump is expected to play a role in hammering out the details of the proposal. Kris Connor—Getty Images
Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump Said She Was ‘Proud to Support’ LGBT Americans. Her Dad Just Banned Them From the Military

Chris Morris
10:37 AM ET

There was plenty of liberal outrage on social media Wednesday morning following President Donald Trump's announcement that transgender individuals will be barred from military service. But his announcement also ran up against the public remarks of a key member of his inner circle: his daughter and assistant to the president Ivanka Trump.

Not even two months ago, the First Daughter tweeted her support for transgender and gay Americans, noting their "immense contributions to our society and economy." The same day she posted in support of Pride Month.

A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump did not immediately comment Wednesday morning.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner reportedly encouraged Trump to uphold Obama-era discrimination protections for LGBT federal contractors, but didn't speak out publicly when the White House revoked protections letting transgender students use the public school bathroom of their choice.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE