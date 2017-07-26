Ivanka Trump Said She Was ‘Proud to Support’ LGBT Americans. Her Dad Just Banned Them From the Military

Ivanka Trump is expected to play a role in hammering out the details of the proposal. Kris Connor—Getty Images

There was plenty of liberal outrage on social media Wednesday morning following President Donald Trump 's announcement that transgender individuals will be barred from military service. But his announcement also ran up against the public remarks of a key member of his inner circle: his daughter and assistant to the president Ivanka Trump .

Not even two months ago, the First Daughter tweeted her support for transgender and gay Americans, noting their "immense contributions to our society and economy." The same day she posted in support of Pride Month.

A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump did not immediately comment Wednesday morning.

I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy. - Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 2, 2017

Logging back on after Shavuot, wishing everyone a joyful #Pride2017. This month we celebrate and honor the #LGBTQ community. - Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 2, 2017

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner reportedly encouraged Trump to uphold Obama-era discrimination protections for LGBT federal contractors, but didn't speak out publicly when the White House revoked protections letting transgender students use the public school bathroom of their choice.