10 Questions In 60 Seconds

GoDaddy CEO Blake Irving Talks SpaceX, First Jobs, and Favorite Songs

Lisa Fu
6:03 PM ET

Blake Irving, CEO of Internet domain registrar and web hosting company GoDaddy, thinks SpaceX will be the first company to put people on Mars.

That would be the private space transportation company founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla Motors. Space X has yet to reach Mars, but it has completed 10 missions to the International Space Station.

That's just one of the rapid-fire questions that Blake, who has worked at GoDaddy since 2013, answered in an interview with Fortune. Previously, he worked at Yahoo and Microsoft.

In playing 10 Questions in 60 Seconds with the Fortune, Blake sang the first song that popped into his head, Somewhere Over the Rainbow, and revealed his first job (putting candy into vending machines). It's difficult to imagine a man who helped launch MSN Messenger at Microsoft and is trying to fix GoDaddy's misogynist image for featuring scantily-dressed women in commercials started at such a simple job—but we all must start somewhere.

The only question that required Blake to pause for thought was about which company would be the first to reach a trillion dollars in market value. The business world has been watching intently to see whether Amazon, Apple, or Google parent Alphabet would reach the milestone first.

For the record, Irving placed his bet on Google-Alphabet.

