Bill Gates Visited This University’s Bread Lab and Liked What He Saw

Barb Darrow
8:41 AM ET

This week, Bill Gates posted a blog about his recent visit to University of Washington's Bread Lab and, somewhat to his own surprise, discovered that bread—even croissants—made with whole grains taste good, according to his blog post.

Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft (msft) and co-chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has deep ties to the university. His parents met on the campus, and the family has contributed much to it over the years.

One of the issues with bread, is that many people still prefer white loaves and rolls made with bleached, processed flour, although that bread is not as nutritious as product made with whole grains.

For more, check out the video:

The Lab, which is hosting its grand opening on Tuesday, is researching grains that make for great tasting—and nutritionally rich—bread. That would be good for consumers, bakers, plant breeders, and local farmers.

