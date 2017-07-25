The Broadsheet: July 25th

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Women are still not making progress in the top ranks of the legal profession, a health care startup raises funding to meet women's needs, and we learn more than we ever thought we needed to know about sports bras. Have a lovely Tuesday.

EVERYONE'S TALKING • The (tele)doctor is in. Fortune 's Valentina Zarya has an exclusive on the $10.8 million Series A raised by Maven, a telemedicine startup that focuses on women's health. The company, which has now raised a total of $15 million, aims to provide women with care that is both affordable (a 10-minute doctor's appointment costs $35) and specialized (lactation consultants and midwives are among the specialists available to users). For employers, it offers services such as Maven Maternity, which is designed to help female employees have healthier pregnancies as well as aid them in their transition back to work after maternity leave. While the company is still very small and very young, its timing is prescient. Given the uncertainty that surrounds health care in the U.S.—and women's health care in particular—Maven certainly seems to be targeting an important need at a critical moment. Fortune

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES • Objection! A new report from Law360 finds that the legal profession is making agonizingly slow progress in bringing gender diversity to its upper ranks. Women account for just over half of current law school graduates, yet they still make up just under 35% of lawyers at law firms. Meanwhile, their share of equity partnerships—the positions that bring the greatest power and pay—remains at 20% and has not budged in years. New York Times • A supportive story. This Bloomberg article on "the fight to design the perfect sports bra" is not exactly a typical Broadsheet story, but it was such an interesting—and as anyone who's owned a sub-par sports bra can attest, relatable—story that I just couldn't resist. The piece is filled with juicy tidbits—like the fact that the first exercise bra, created in 1977, was made up of two jock straps sewn together—and sheds light on why it's so tricky to make a great one. Bloomberg • Conflict resolution, Texas style. Republican Congressman Blake Farenthold of Texas had an...interesting response to the GOP health care bill's failure to become law, a miss he attributes to his party's female senators. "Some of the people that are opposed to this—there are some female senators from the Northeast—if it was a guy from south Texas, I might ask him to step outside and settle this Aaron Burr-style," he told a radio host. Fortune • The Beeb gets underway. BBC director general Tony Hall responded to the open letter penned by 42 of the broadcaster's female employees who insist that the BBC take rapid action to close its gender pay gap. In his own letter, Hall wrote that "work is already well under way" to solve the problem and promised that the list of salaries will "look very different" when it's released next year. Fortune • Music to my ears. So many of my all-time favorites appear on this amazing list of "the 150 greatest album made by women," which was compiled by "nearly 50 women from across NPR and the public radio system" and aims to "rethink popular music to put women at the center." NPR

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT • South America's step back. While women were once presidents of three of South America's largest nations—Argentina, Brazil and Chile—the continent appears poised to return to the days of all-male leaders. As President Michelle Bachelet of Chile nears the end of her term, this story asks why gender parity in politics remains so elusive. New York Times • Boz is boss. This profile of Bozoma Saint John, chief brand officer at Uber, provides a whirlwind tour of her career—from Spike Lee's ad firm to Pepsi to Beats to Apple Music—and sense of how she continued forward after her husband died of cancer in 2013. (An interesting question I saw posed by readers on social media: If Saint John were male, would this story have run in the Style section?) New York Times • The Mooch makes up? New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci took some flack on Twitter after making a crack about his first White House briefing during a CNN appearance. Addressing press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, He said: "Sarah, if you're watching. I love the hair and makeup person that we had on Friday, so I'd like to continue to use the hair and makeup person." While Scaramucci later clarified that he was mocking his own looks, some observers read it as a reference to Sanders' appearance. Fortune • GoDaddy goes a new way. For years, GoDaddy was best known for its history of sexist television commercials. But under CEO Blake Irving, GoDaddy has been recognized as being among the nation's top workplaces for women in tech. Here's a look at how the company turned the corner: New York Times

