Tech
Search
FacebookMeet Facebook’s Secret Weapon to Reaching the Next Billion Members
Fortune 500Adobe Plans to Kill the Flash Media Player
Mozilla Firefox Blocks Adobe Flash Due To Security Issue
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Career Advice7 Tips to Get Ready for Big Moments at Work
Lyft

Taco Bell and Lyft Want to Help You Grab Late Night Snacks on the Way Home

Lisa Fu
Updated: 12:24 PM ET | Originally published: 11:28 AM ET

Late night drives and Taco Bell frequently go hand-in-hand for fast food fans. Now a partnership with ride-sharing service and Uber rival Lyft will allow those without a car to join in on the nighttime adventures.

Starting today, the two companies will partner up so Lyft passengers can request rides with a stop at a Taco Bell drive-through window between the hours of 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time.

The Taco Bell drive-through stop will appear as an option called “Taco Mode” in the Lyft (lyft) app, according to the New York Times. The special option will be available for the next two weeks in Orange County, Calif. as a beta program before the service expands nationally in 2018, according to TechCrunch.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

“I kind of think of this like inverse delivery-like we’re delivering you to Taco Bell,” Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell’s chief marketing officer, told the New York Times. “You’re being delivered to the food as opposed to having to get in your own car and drive.”

The partnership between Lyft and Taco Bell signals another new turn in the ever-expanding food delivery industry increasingly mobilized by tech.

Uber and McDonald's, for example, recently hatched a deal so customers could use the UberEATS app to order hamburgers and fries.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE