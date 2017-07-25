Taco Bell and Lyft Want to Help You Grab Late Night Snacks on the Way Home

Late night drives and Taco Bell frequently go hand-in-hand for fast food fans. Now a partnership with ride-sharing service and Uber rival Lyft will allow those without a car to join in on the nighttime adventures.
Starting today, the two companies will partner up so Lyft passengers can request rides with a stop at a Taco Bell drive-through window between the hours of 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time.
The Taco Bell drive-through stop will appear as an option called “Taco Mode” in the Lyft (lyft) app, according to the New York Times. The special option will be available for the next two weeks in Orange County, Calif. as a beta program before the service expands nationally in 2018, according to TechCrunch.
“I kind of think of this like inverse delivery-like we’re delivering you to Taco Bell,” Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell’s chief marketing officer, told the New York Times. “You’re being delivered to the food as opposed to having to get in your own car and drive.”
The partnership between Lyft and Taco Bell signals another new turn in the ever-expanding food delivery industry increasingly mobilized by tech.
Uber and McDonald's, for example, recently hatched a deal so customers could use the UberEATS app to order hamburgers and fries.