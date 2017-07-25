Taco Bell and Lyft Want to Help You Grab Late Night Snacks on the Way Home

Late night drives and Taco Bell frequently go hand-in-hand for fast food fans. Now a partnership with ride-sharing service and Uber rival Lyft will allow those without a car to join in on the nighttime adventures.

Starting today, the two companies will partner up so Lyft passengers can request rides with a stop at a Taco Bell drive-through window between the hours of 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time.

The Taco Bell drive-through stop will appear as an option called “Taco Mode” in the Lyft ( lyft ) app, according to the New York Times . The special option will be available for the next two weeks in Orange County, Calif. as a beta program before the service expands nationally in 2018, according to TechCrunch.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s technology newsletter.

“I kind of think of this like inverse delivery-like we’re delivering you to Taco Bell,” Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell’s chief marketing officer, told the New York Times . “You’re being delivered to the food as opposed to having to get in your own car and drive.”

In the mode for tacos? Lyft and @tacobell are bringing you the first-ever ride-thru experience with Taco Mode. https://t.co/gD2fWtUWsY pic.twitter.com/gWGWOOUArQ - Lyft (@lyft) July 25, 2017

105.1 just informed me about #lyft and #TacoMode and now I'm sitting in my car crying of joy - Tay Tay (@BlastoiseKS) July 25, 2017

The partnership between Lyft and Taco Bell signals another new turn in the ever-expanding food delivery industry increasingly mobilized by tech .

Uber and McDonald's , for example, recently hatched a deal so customers could use the UberEATS app to order hamburgers and fries.