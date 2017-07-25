Travel
Delta Airlines opens a new direct route from New York to Berlin
A Delta Airlines flight of a new direct route from New York lands at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany on May 26, 2017.  Emmanuele Contini—NurPhoto/Getty Images
Delta Air Lines

A Delta Flight Was Delayed for 2 Hours Because a Pilot and Flight Attendant Had an Argument

Katie Reilly
5:48 PM ET

An argument between a pilot and a flight attendant delayed a Delta Air Lines flight departing from New York's LaGuardia Airport on Monday.

The airline apologized for the employees' behavior and said it was investigating the incident, according to the Associated Press. Delta said the pilot and flight attendant were replaced before the flight took off for Portland, Me. after a more than two-hour delay, the AP reported.

The flight was operated by Delta subsidiary Endeavor Air, which also apologized for the altercation.

“The actions of these crew members, as described, in no way reflects the respect, values and professionalism we expect from our employees,” Endeavor Air said in a statement to the Daily News.

