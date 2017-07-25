CEO Daily: Tuesday, 25th July

Top News

• I Did Not Have Political Relations With That Country

Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior advisor to President Trump, said he didn’t collude with Russians in last year’s election campaign or know anyone in the Trump campaign who did. Talking to senators investigating the allegations of collusion, Kushner detailed four separate meetings with Russian officials last year. As regards the meeting with lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, organized on the explicit pretext of acquiring negative information on Hillary Clinton, Kushner said he arrived late and left early. Elsewhere Monday, the Kremlin confirmed that ambassador Sergey Kislyak had been recalled , after denying speculation over his departure for a month. Time

• Softbank Eyes Uber Stake

Softbank is looking at taking a “commanding” stake in Uber, according to The Wall Street Journal ’s sources. The move could offer some of the company’s earliest backers an emergency exit from their investment now that boardroom upheaval appears to have pushed back plans for an initial public offering. Investing would raise Softbank’s exposure to the ride-hailing business, but would spread its risk around. It is already an investor in Didi Chuxing and India-based Ola, and said Monday it would lead a $2.5 billion investment round with Didi in Grab, the dominant player in Southeast Asia. Elsewhere, Reuters reported that Softbank is also among the bidders (along with Royal Dutch Shell) for Asia’s largest renewable energy producer Equis Energy, valued at $5 billion. WSJ, subscription required

• Google Finds Out More Profit Is Not Always Better Profit

Shares in Google parent Alphabet fell some 3% in after-hours trading on concern that its ad business is losing pricing power. Revenue per click fell 23% in the quarter due to the growing share of mobile ads, which sell for much less, in its revenue mix. Overall revenue still rose 21% on the year to $26 billion, but that wasn’t enough to mollify concerns that a greater dependence on mobile, and on YouTube in particular, is not actually a welcome development. The loss on its ‘other bets’ narrowed to $772 million, while group net profit fell 28% to $3.5 billion due to a provision for its $2.7 billion EU antitrust fine. Separately, the company also said CEO Sundar Pichai had joined its board . Fortune

• HNA: Under Somewhat New Ownership

HNA Group announced changes to its ownership structure that raised as many questions as it answered. A newly-founded, New York-based charity called Hainan Cihang Charity Foundation has become the group’s largest shareholder with 29.5%, having apparently absorbed the stakes of the mysterious businessmen Bharat Bhise and Guan Jun. Together with its domestic arm, the charitable foundation now owns over 50% of the group, while founders Chen Feng and Wang Jian own over 14% each and CEO Adam Tan holds just under 3%. For regulators, it’s now a bit clearer where the buck stops, but given that there was no information on how Bhise and Jun were compensated for their stakes, the truth about its ultimate beneficiaries is still not entirely clear. Fortune