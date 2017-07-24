Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
WashingtonEPA Chief Scott Pruitt Has Been Flying Home on the Taxpayer’s Dime, Records Show
EPA Administrator Pruitt Joins Sean Spicer For Daily White House Press Briefing
PoliticsDemocrats Promise ‘A Better Deal’ in Populist Appeal to Working Class Voters
Berryville Democrats new message
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MSNBCMSNBC Was the Most-Watched Prime Time Cable Network for the First Time Ever
MSNBC Live
Young girl holding grandma's hand in hospital
David Sacks—Getty Images
Health Care

Low-Income Insurer Molina Healthcare Is Cutting About 1,400 Jobs

Reuters
Jul 24, 2017

Molina Healthcare (moh), a health insurer that specializes in the Obamacare and Medicaid healthcare programs for low-income and poor people, plans to cut about 1,400 jobs in the next few months, according to an internal company memo reviewed by Reuters.

Molina 's decision comes after it reported a fourth-quarter loss related to individual plans created under former Democratic President Barack Obama's healthcare law, and then fired its Chief Executive Officer Mario Molina a few months later.

Molina shares closed down 0.8% at $70.60 on Monday. The shares are up 38& since May 2, when the departure of Molina and his brother, CFO John Molina , was announced.

The memo was sent to employees by Molina 's Interim CEO and CFO Joe White, who said that the cuts, which represent 10% of its 6,400 corporate employees and 10% of 7,700 health plan jobs, aim to contribute to savings by 2018.

The cuts, part of what White called "Project Nickel," do not include the company's Pathways behavioral health business, which employs about 5,500 people.

"We must be exceptionally strategic in doing more with less," White said in the memo.

White said the company was facing both internal and external uncertainty.

Molina and other insurers are likely to see an upheaval in the insurance business as Republican lawmakers seek to follow through on their promise to repeal and replace Obamacare, saying that it is government overreach. Molina is among insurers, hospitals and states pressing the Senate to reconsider their plans to cut the Obamacare program and decrease the number of people enrolled in Medicaid.

For more about health care reform, watch Fortune's video:

Long Beach, California-based Molina in February reported a fourth-quarter loss of $91 million, which it attributed in part to higher-than-expected patient costs under Obamacare. The company sells these plans in nine states. Molina , which has more than 1 million members in individual plans sold on the exchanges created under Obamacare, has asked lawmakers to keep the government payments in place this year that help members afford their plans. Republican President Donald Trump has not committed to making those payments.

The Molina brothers, sons of the company's founder, were replaced on an interim basis with White, who was Chief Accounting Officer at the time.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE