Ford has set a new company record.

The automaker said Monday its new 2018 Ford Mustang GT is its fastest version ever with the ability to travel 60 miles per hour in under four seconds.

The new GT model will have a redesigned 5.0-liter V8 engine that produces 460 horsepower 420 pounds of torque, as well as a 10-speed automatic transmission. Together, and when set in "drag strip" mode—one of five driver-selectable modes available for 2018—the GT can hit that 0-60 in under four seconds milestone.

Sure, it's not as fast as a Tesla , but it still beats out other high-profile sports cars. including the Porsche 911 Carrera, according to Ford .

Carl Widmann, Mustang chief engineer, breaks down how this works.

"Typically, when you shift gears, you give up time,” Widmann said in a statement. “In Drag Strip mode, the engine torque doesn’t drop when you’re shifting. You get peak engine torque and horsepower straight through thanks to our new Ford-built 10-speed transmission.”

Consumers who opt for the standard 2018 Mustang haven't been left out. The new model is equipped a with a EcoBoost 2.3-liter 4-cylinder engine that generates 310 horsepower and 350 feet of torque. The company dropped the 3.7-liter V6 and has said that the new 4-cylinder version provides more torque and fuel efficiency than its predecessor.

Buyers who upgrade to the performance package and the 10-speed automatic will be able to travel from 0 to 60 mph in under five seconds.

The Ford Mustang might be one of the smaller brands, in terms of annual sales, compared to its flagship F-Series. But it's long history with the company makes it one of its more recognizable brands. In other words, these kinds of improvements matter.