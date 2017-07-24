Leadership
Jared Kushner, White House senior advisor and son-in-law to U.S. President Donald Trump, leaves the Hart Senate Office Building on July 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. Jared Kushner was interviewed by the Senate intelligence committee in a closed door meeting about Russia contacts. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Justin Sullivan Getty Images
White House

Jared Kushner Uses the Same Tactic As the Rest of Us to Get Out of Meetings

Maya Rhodan
1:14 PM ET

It seems emailing a friend — or, in this case, an assistant — to call you to get you out of a meeting is a universal move.

In his prepared remarks to Congress published Monday, White House advisor Jared Kushner revealed that he is a fan of the exit strategy.

Kushner's comments in part revolved around a now-infamous election season meeting between top Trump campaign officials and a Russian lawyer who claimed to have damaging information on Hillary Clinton. In his remarks, Kushner characterized the meeting as a "waste of our time" — and revealed his move to execute a graceful exit.

"Reviewing emails recently confirmed my memory that the meeting was a waste of our time and that, in looking for a polite way to leave and get back to my work, I actually emailed an assistant from the meeting after I had been there for ten or so minutes and wrote 'Can u pls call me on my cell? Need excuse to get out of meeting,'" Kushner said.

Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, denied having known who would be at the meeting before attending. He also said he did not read the lengthy email chain about the meeting that Trump Jr. recently published in full on Twitter.

Kushner spoke to the Senate Intelligence Committee for about two hours on Monday as a part of an ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

